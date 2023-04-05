Arsenal must pay £52.5 million if they want to sign 27-year-old Real Madrid star - Reports

Arsenal are interested in signing Ferland Mendy from Real Madrid, despite already having some of the best left-backs in the Premier League, as per Just Arsenal. However, if they are serious about the move, they must pay a hefty fee of around £52.5 million.

Mendy, who won the Champions League with Real Madrid last season, is widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in Europe. His experience in the competition will be invaluable to Arsenal, who will most likely play in the Champions League next season. The Gunners need quality players in every position to compete at the highest level.

Although the Gunners already have Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney to play at left-back, Mendy's addition to the squad could give them an edge in the competition.

However, they will have to consider the financial implications of such a move, given the impressive performances of their current set of defensive players.

Ferland Mendy has made 25 appearances for Real Madrid this season but has been out of action since picking up a muscle injury in January. While his return to the pitch is imminent, the Gunners must consider the risk of investing such a large amount of money in a player who has been struggling with injuries consistently.

Reports suggest that if the Gunners pursue a move for Mendy, they will have to pay a premium price of £52.5 million.

While acquiring a player of his caliber would certainly bolster Arsenal's chances of success in the Champions League, it remains to be seen if the Gunners are willing to pay such a high price for his services.

Arsenal eye Real Madrid's loanee to AC Milan, Brahim Diaz, with €30 million transfer offer

Arsenal are set to make a big move for Real Madrid loanee Brahim Diaz with a fee of over €30 million on the table, as per Sport Mediaset.

Transfer Centre @CentreTransfer #AFC Arsenal prepared to pay over €30 million for the Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz. [ @sportmediaset Arsenal prepared to pay over €30 million for the Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz. [@sportmediaset] #AFC

The 23-year-old midfielder has impressed during his loan spell at AC Milan, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 32 games for the Serie A giants.

However, the La Liga giants are also considering bringing Diaz back and offering him a new long-term contract. The Gunners will have to act quickly if they want to secure Diaz's services, as the competition for the talented midfielder will likely be intense in the upcoming summer transfer window.

