"Arsenal need to go and buy him" - Paul Merson names Premier League striker as Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's replacement

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has urged the Gunners to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Merson believes Calvert-Lewin could be the ideal replacement for Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang at the Emirates Stadium.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been one of the standout strikers in the Premier League in recent years. The 24-year-old scored 16 goals in 33 league games for Everton last season and continued his good form at the start of the season. He scored three goals in three league games.

Calvert-Lewin has not featured for Everton since suffering a quadriceps injury and a broken toe in late August.

Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has been heavily criticized for his poor performances in recent weeks. A number of fans and pundits believe the Gunners should part ways with the 32-year-old at the end of the season.

Paul Merson has advised Arsenal to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a replacement for Aubameyang. Paul Merson told Sky Sports as per Metro:

"Arsenal need to go and buy Calvert-Lewin."

gunnerblog @gunnerblog



But a season is a long time to wait for a striker.



And two years is a long time to wait for a coherent attacking plan.



theathletic.com/3002087/2021/1… Arsenal are indeed interested in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, @TheAthleticUK understands.But a season is a long time to wait for a striker.And two years is a long time to wait for a coherent attacking plan. Arsenal are indeed interested in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, @TheAthleticUK understands.But a season is a long time to wait for a striker.And two years is a long time to wait for a coherent attacking plan.theathletic.com/3002087/2021/1…

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has scored just four goals in fourteen Premier League games for Arsenal this season. The Gabonese striker is one of the club's highest-earners but has failed to produce the goods for Arsenal.

Furthermore, Mikel Arteta left the former Borussia Dortmund striker out of Arsenal's squad for their clash with Southampton this weekend due to 'disciplinary issues'.

Arsenal are far from the finished product under Mikel Arteta

Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton - Premier League

Arsenal's recent losses to Manchester United and Everton indicated that the Gunners are far from the finished product. The club spent in excess of £120 million on new signings this summer but are still two or three quality signings away from challenging for a top-four spot.

Arsenal have shown signs of improvement under Mikel Arteta in recent months. The north London club are, however, lacking strength in depth in attack. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has looked a shadow of himself this season. Meanwhile, French striker Alexandre Lacazette has scored just one goal in nine league games this season.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 📰🗣️ Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins are on Arsenal's list as they prepare for the departure of Alexandre Lacazette. 📰🗣️ Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins are on Arsenal's list as they prepare for the departure of Alexandre Lacazette.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will enter the final six months of their respective contracts with Arsenal in January. Lacazette is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Gunners are therefore in desperate need of an out-and-out goal-scorer. Dominic Calvert-Lewin therefore could potentially be the ideal signing for Arsenal.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar