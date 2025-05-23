“Arsenal were never going to win anything big with him” - Jamie Carragher on 27-year-old star sold by Mikel Arteta

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has praised Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for replacing Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya. He said that they were never going to win anything with the former.

The Gunners signed Ramsdale from Sheffield United in 2021, and he became their first-choice goalkeeper. However, they then signed David Raya on loan from Brentford in 2023. The Spaniard replaced Ramsdale, who was then sold to Southampton in 2024.

Jamie Carragher recently picked Liverpool's Alisson Becker as the Premier League's best goalkeeper this season on The Overlap. However, he also heaped praise on Raya, saying (via Liverpool.com):

"I picked Alisson as the best goalkeeper in the Premier League this season but I was very close to picking David Raya. Alisson had that performance against PSG and that was one of the best we've seen from a goalkeeper so maybe that stuck in my head. But Raya probably had five or six world-class saves this season. There was one against Aston Villa and Ollie Watkins but it was that long ago that it feels like last season.

"That was one of the best decisions Mikel Arteta made, it was brave because Aaron Ramsdale was a bit of a fans' favorite but Arsenal were never going to win anything big with him in goal. They haven't done that with Raya yet either but it was a good decision."

Ramsdale helped keep 32 clean sheets in 89 games for Arsenal during his three-year stint.

Former goalkeeper shares what Arsenal star David Raya can improve

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar believes David Raya needs to show more decisiveness on the pitch. He said that while the Spaniard has good attributes, he needs to step up more.

Sar said (via Just Arsenal):

"I expect a little bit more for Raya at Arsenal. I think he has to step up his game a little bit more. He has all the attributes and the qualities but you have to be more decisive."

Raya initially joined the Gunners on loan from Brentford in the 2023-24 season before the move was made permanent in 2024. He has kept 39 clean sheets in 95 games for them across competitions.

Raya won the Premier League Golden Glove award last season with 16 clean sheets. He is in the running again this season and is tied with Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels at 13 clean sheets with one game remaining.

