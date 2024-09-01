Arsenal new signing cannot play in Carabao Cup this season – Reports

Arsenal's new signing Neto, who joined the Gunners on a season-long loan from Bournemouth just two days ago (August 30), will be unavailable for the club's Carabao Cup campaign this season. The 35-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper, who was brought in to bolster Arsenal's goalkeeping options, is ineligible to feature in the Carabao Cup due to his involvement with Bournemouth earlier in the competition.

Neto played in Bournemouth's 1-0 defeat to West Ham in the second round of the competition, making him cup-tied and thus unable to represent another club in the Carabao Cup this season.

While Neto’s ineligibility restricts him from playing in the Carabao Cup, he will still be available to feature in other competitions for the Gunners, including the FA Cup when it begins in 2025. The cup-tied rule, which restricts a player from representing more than one club in the same domestic cup competition in a season, only applies to the specific tournament in which the player has already participated.

This means that although Neto is cup-tied in the Carabao Cup due to his appearance with Bournemouth, he is eligible to play in the FA Cup.

At 35, Neto brings a wealth of experience from his time in top European leagues, having played for clubs such as Juventus, Fiorentina, Valencia, and Barcelona before joining Bournemouth.

League One goalkeeper snubbed Arsenal on deadline day – Reports

Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle reportedly rejected a move to Arsenal on deadline day. Prior to signing Raheem Sterling from Chelsea, the Gunners were eyeing a move for Tickle as they wanted to make him their third-choice goalkeeper. Karl Hein departed the club on loan and Aaron Ramsdale joined Southampton permanently.

According to The Sun, Tickle turned down the opportunity to join Arsenal in the summer transfer window, as he wasn’t interested in playing second fiddle and opted to carry on in League One instead.

The 22-year-old was Wigan’s first-choice shot-stopper throughout last season and was named the club’s player of the season.

