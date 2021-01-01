Arsenal News Roundup: Club legend backs Arteta's decision, latest on midfielder's future, and more - 31st December 2020

Arsenal have a tricky game against West Brom first up in 2021 as they hope to climb up the 2020-21 Premier League table. On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Arsenal news as on the 31st of December 2020:

Arsenal legend Liam Brady backs Mikel Arteta’s decision to exile Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil is yet to kick a ball for Arsenal this season, and many fans have called for his inclusion in the second half of the season.

Arsenal have missed the German’s creativity as they find themselves outside the top ten places in the league; there is a bit of pressure on Arteta even though he delivered silverware last season.

Ozil’s contract runs till the summer of 2021, but club legend Liam Brady feels that Arteta is right in his decision to not use the German. Brady went on to add that Ozil is not a good influence on and off the pitch, saying in this regard:

“I don’t blame Arteta over Ozil. He gave Ozil plenty of chances, and he performed for a couple of months. Ozil just reverted back to type. He’s not a good guy in the dressing room; he’s not a good guy on the pitch. I’ve no problem with Mikel bombing him,” Brady said on the Keys & Gray Podcast.

Arsenal legend Liam Brady: "I don't blame Arteta over Ozil. He gave Ozil plenty of chances & he performed for a couple of months. Ozil just reverted back to type. He's not a good guy in the dressing room, he's not a good guy on the pitch. I've no problem with Mikel bombing him." pic.twitter.com/rQdtDT79wL — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) December 31, 2020

Arsenal open to selling Lucas Torreira

Lucas Torreira’s Arsenal career is at a crossroads, as the Uruguayan is failing to impress on loan at Atletico Madrid and might be sold by the Gunners.

A report by CBS Sports claims that Arsenal technical director Edu will consider moving Torreira, as he reportedly fell out of favour under Arteta before moving out on loan.

Torreira failed to get into the Arsenal first team on a regular basis under Arteta last season after a good debut campaign with the Gunners. He has managed to make just six appearances for Atletico Madrid in La Liga so far this season.

Arsenal assists in 2020



9 Saka

8 Pepe

4 Willock

3 Willian, Smith Rowe, Bellerin, Lacazette, Aubameyang

2 Tierney, Martinelli, Nelson

1 Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Ceballos, Ozil, David Luiz, Balogun, Xhaka, Nketiah — Orbinho (@Orbinho) December 31, 2020

Mikel Arteta opens up on Nelson’s recent absence

Reiss Nelson hasn’t featured for Arsenal since the club's win against Rapid Wein in the Europa League in early December. Mikel Arteta has now revealed that the midfielder has missed games because of a minor muscular injury.

Nelson put in good displays for the Gunners in the Europa League but couldn’t play a part in the busy festive period due to his injury. He is expected to return in January, and Mikel Arteta has said that the midfielder is in a better situation at the moment.

“He had a little niggle; he’s not been 100%. He’s had a muscular issue. He’s been in and out of training; he’s not been 100%,” Arteta said. “It’s a shame because I felt he was getting into his performance levels; he started to have some really good games, and he was starting to build that momentum. This little injury set him back a little bit. But I think he’s been much better,” concluded the Arsenal manager.