Arsenal News Roundup: Club to offer defender a new deal, trio back in training, and more - 1st January 2021

Arsenal will hope to start 2021 on a positive note when they face West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday. Here’s the latest news featuring Arsenal from 1 January 2021:

Key trio return to training

Arsenal could soon have the trio of David Luiz, Willian, and Thomas Partey back in action as they have resumed training.

While the Brazilian duo have not featured of late due to illness, French international Partey had a hamstring issue and has missed the last five games for Arsenal.

Partey’s return, in particular, will be a massive boost for Arsenal as his presence in the middle of the park will make them a stronger unit.

The Gunners have picked up two wins in as many league games, and will hope to keep that run going this Saturday when they face West Brom.

Arsenal could offer Rob Holding a new deal

Rob Holding performances for Arsenal have improved of late as the centre-back has shown he can play a part in the Gunners' defence and do a good job.

Holding has played 13 times for Arsenal this season, and as per the Telegraph, Arsenal are looking to offer the defender a new deal that will see him stay beyond 2023.

The 25-year old has managed to start ahead of the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis, and has adapted well to Mikel Arteta’s style after some initial doubts.

Rob Holding has two years left on his existing deal but his performances since fighting his way into the team have convinced Mikel Arteta to offer him a long-term contract

Lacazette explains new tactical switch

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has revealed more about his role and how it has resulted in more attacking impetus for the Gunners.

Arteta’s side struggled for creativity, but the game against Chelsea changed all that after the young side scored thrice to take a bit of heat off the manager.

Arsenal managed to narrowly beat Brighton to end the year on a high. Lacazette has now said his role as a more involved number nine has helped, as has the inclusion of more midfielders behind him.

“The coach puts me as a No 9, but more with a role to play for my team-mates and challenge a lot. It is not really a 10’s position, nor an old-fashioned No 9 that has to stay ahead and score goals,” he said.

“He knows my qualities and knows that I like to play short and help my team-mates with the development of play.

“Now we’re four behind and three midfielders. It’s much easier, because before we lacked attacking players. This tactical change is also good for us,” Lacazette added.