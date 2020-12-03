Arsenal are going through a turbulent phase and questions are being asked of Mikel Arteta's regime after a raft of poor results. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Arsenal from 3 December 2020.

Jose Mourinho dismisses his own home record against Arsenal

Jose Mourinho

The king of banter, Jose Mourinho, has never lost against Arsenal at home in the Premier League so far in his managerial career. The bitter North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, will lock horns once again this weekend but Jose Mourinho does not believe that his undefeated record againt Arsenal counts for much.

"It means nothing for this game, it's history and that's it, I don't really care. When I went to Newcastle the last time, the question was that I had never won in my career there and I didn't really care about that either."

He also partly agreed with Eric Dier's comments on Mikel Arteta. The Englishman had heaped praise on Arteta saying the Spaniard is one of the most exciting young managers in Europe.

Mourinho said,

"I don't know them all so it is very hard to say that. Is he a good coach? A talented coach? He has already won an important competition in the first few months of his career. We can't deny that and to be at Arsenal you have to be good and if you are not then you are not there.

"So yes, Mikel (Arteta) is a good coach but I want to respect the others, especially the ones I don't know well and are probably very talented."

Mikel Arteta reveals Ozil is not a part of his plans

Mesut Ozil

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has talked about Mesut Ozil's plight at Arsenal on a couple of occasions already. However, now he has provided further insight into the Ozil situation and revealed that the German is not a part of his plans.

Arteta has stressed that Mesut Ozil's absence is a tactical decision. He told DAZN (via Football London),

“For me the way we occupy space and who is going to move in there is more important than the formation. And from there we have some very similar players that are not used to play in those positions so we have to keep changing the formation a little bit.

“We want to move to a 4-3-3 but for that you need a lot of specificity in every position but now in 5/6 positions we don’t have it. The aggressiveness, the effectiveness, the amount of steals we make in opposition half I think we have been very steady against some big clubs."

Maurizio Sarri first name on list to replace Mikel Arteta

Maurizio Sarri

Questions are being asked of the effectivity of current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as the club goes through a difficult phase. They have won just one of their last six games in the league and according to StadioSport, Arsenal are looking at potential replacements and have identified Sarri as the ideal candidate.

Maurizio Sarri was sacked from Juventus at the end of last season despite winning the Serie A. No big decisions have been taken yet but if Arsenal's form doesn't get better in the coming days, then Maurizio Sarri is most likely to take over at the helm.