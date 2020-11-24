Arsenal News Roundup: Gunners interested in Norwegian midfielder, Former player says he would love to return to club and more: 24 November 2020

Arsenal are a difficult team to get a read on. They have looked far from their best in recent weeks and their injury concerns are mounting. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Arsenal from 24 November 2020.

Nicolas Pepe apologizes for red card against Leeds United

Leeds United v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal had to dig deep to put up just enough fight to claim a goalless draw against Leeds United after Nicolas Pepe was sent off early in the second half for violent conduct. Pepe entered into a scuffle with Alioski and he thrust his head into the Leeds player and the latter sold it well to get the ref to give Pepe a red card.

Arteta was critical of Pepe's attitude and now Pepe has rendered an apology for his actions. He wrote on Instagram,

“I let my team down at a crucial time of the game and there are no excuses for my behaviour. I am deeply sorry and would like to apologise to the fans, my team mates, my coach and everyone else at the club.”

Nacho Monreal says he'd love to return to Arsenal

Nacho Monreal

Advertisement

Nacho Monreal was sold in the summer of 2019 to Real Sociedad when Unai Emery was in charge. Now the left-back has revealed that he would love to return and play for Arsenal under new manager Mikel Arteta.

Monreal and Arteta have been teammates back in the day. Monreal told Guardian,

“I would have loved to have played under Arteta. I spoke to Héctor about that. I had him as a teammate and I would have loved to see him as a coach; there’s that curiosity in me.

“But I chose another path and came to San Sebastián. I’m happy for me and him because things are going well.”

Nacho Monreal: 'I’ve never been a star but I gave my all for Arsenal'. Interview by @sidlowe https://t.co/mvluOAd9MC — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) November 23, 2020

Advertisement

Arsenal looking to sign Sander Berge

Sander Berge

Arsenal are interested in signing Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, as per reports. The Gunners are in a spot of bother as several players have picked up injuries and are now unavailable as they head into a busy phase in the season.

Sander Berge joined Sheffield United last January from Genk and has been quite impressive for the Blades. Berge has been one of Sheffield United's standout performers this year and he is a vital part of Chris Wilder's midfield.

Arsenal were interested in signing Sander Berge last January before Sheffield prised him away for £21.6 million.