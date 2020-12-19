Arsenal News Roundup: Gunners linked with Porto midfield ace, Hertha want to sign Guendouzi permanently, and more - 19th December 2020

Arsenal will hope to end the year on a high by winning their remaining fixtures during the festive period. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Arsenal from 19 December 2020.

Arsenal looking to replace Edu with Edwin van der Sar

Ajax have done a phenomenal job in the last couple of years. Former Manchester United star Edwin van der Sar, and Arsenal legend Marc Overmars have been instrumental in the club's success.

Arsenal had been linked with Overmars earlier this week. However, a recent report from Dutch outlet Voetbal Nieuws claims that Arsenal are interesting in bringing van der Sar, the current Ajax CEO, to the club.

Overmars reportedly wants to move to Barcelona after the presidential elections take place, so Arsenal could target van der Sar to eventually replace Edu, the current director of football at the club.

The Dutchman’s philosophy has earned him rave reviews as Ajax have done well on and off the pitch, something Arsenal have not been able to achieve under Edu.

"It's not a big secret. It's just giving young players a chance."



Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar explains just how the Amsterdam club's footballing philosophy works ✨✨



Four minutes of fascinating insight 🙌



🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/EmO2r2HV4M — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 1, 2020

Arsenal eyeing a move for Fabio Vieira

According to Calciomercato, the Gunners want to sign a midfielder in the January transfer window and are being linked with a move for Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira. The 20-year old does not have that much playing experience but made his breakthrough into the Porto senior team this season.

Arsenal are in dire need of some creativity as their midfield lacks the cutting edge to help their frontline function well. The Gunners are currently behind Juventus in the race to sign Vieira. Should the Serie A champions decide not to sign him, Arsenal will have their chance to get the player.

Hertha want to sign Matteo Guendouzi permanently

Matteo Guendouzi has already made a substantial impact at Hertha and manager Bruno Labbadia has spoken highly of the player.

Guendouzi’s form at Arsenal was patchy towards the end of last season, and his discipline issues eventually led to a fallout with Mikel Arteta. After being frozen out of the team, he was loaned out to Hertha in the summer transfer window.

According to a report from German website Der Tagesspiegel, Hertha want to sign Guendouzi on a permanent deal. The Frenchman’s contract with the Gunners comes to an end in 2022, so if he is not a part of Arteta's plans, a sale is likely.