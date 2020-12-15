Arsenal News Roundup: Gunners working on a 'cultural change', latest on Houssem Aouar, and more - 15th December 2020

Arsenal will hope to build some momentum after a dire run of results when they face Southampton in their next Premier League game. Let’s now take a look at the latest news featuring Arsenal from 15 December 2020:

Arsenal undergoing a ‘cultural change’

The Athletic's reporter David Ornstein has revealed that Arsenal are trying to bring about a cultural change at the club under Mikel Arteta.

After a bright start to his managerial career at the Emirates, Arteta is under a lot of pressure after a string of dire results. The Gunners have already suffered seven defeats in the league this season.

He has also fallen out with some players, as Mesut Ozil has been frozen out, while Matteo Guendouzi was sent out on loan after being exiled from the Arsenal first-team training.

The players have underperformed this season despite being on hefty wages, and Ornstein has said the mindset change will take some time to implement.

“From people inside, I hear that there needs to be [a] cultural change, they need to get out of this comfort zone. They need to change the mindset and push each other in a way that hasn’t been happening for a number of years now and that doesn’t just happen overnight, that is going to take time and is going to need patience,” Ornstein said on the Ornstein & Chapman Podcast.

Gunners set to lose out on Aouar chase

Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for Houssem Aouar in the summer, but failed in their pursuit. The Gunners have evidently lacked a creative midfielder, but may have to look elsewhere as Aouar is now on PSG’s transfer radar.

PSG, like Arsenal, were interested in Aouar in the summer as well, but did not make a bid due to the financial stress following Covid-19.

Advertisement

The Parisians are however expected to make another attempt at signing him as their sporting director Leonardo admires the French midfielder, as per Daily Mail.

Arteta feels Arsenal's poor run is a blip

Arteta has branded Arsenal’s poor run of form as a blip. Arsenal are losing games, but have had moments in games where they have done well.

The Gunners dominated the first 15 minutes of the second half against Burnley, but had to take the backseat after Granit Xhaka’s red card.

Every word from this morning's pre-match press conference.



🗞 The boss previews #ARSSOU 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 15, 2020

Arteta, however, went on to say that the sooner they win, the better, as they do not want to slide further down the table.

"I would say that we are in a blip and the way we are losing football matches makes me believe that. But we need to start to win, because if not, you start dropping and dropping in the table and obviously that is not the situation that we want to be in,” Arteta said in a press conference.