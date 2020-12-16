Arsenal News Roundup: Latest on Szoboszlai, former player on whether Gunners can make top four, and more – 16th December 2020

Arsenal are going through a difficult spell but have an opportunity to bounce back when they face Southampton at home in the Premier League. Here is the latest news featuring Arsenal from 16 December 2020.

Arsenal set to lose out on Dominik Szoboszlai

The Gunners were linked heavily with a move for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. However, they will have to look elsewhere for a creative player.

As is the norm at Salzburg, the midfielder is set for a move to sister club RB Leipzig. The Hungarian has had a good season for Salzburg, managing six goals in all competitions. Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Gunners desperately wanted to sign the Hungarian, but seem to have lost out to Leipzig.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast (h/t RouteOneFootball), Romano said:

“Dominik Szoboszlai is really really close to joining RB Leipzig. Arsenal were really interested in Szoboszlai, they were in contact with his agent and also with Salzburg.”

🎙Fabrizio Romano on @podcastherewego: "Arsenal were really interested in Szoboszlai 🇭🇺, they were in contact with his agent and also with Salzburg." #AFC pic.twitter.com/c1LtDwtyWH — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) December 16, 2020

Former Arsenal star feels a top-four finish might be out of reach

Advertisement

Ashley Cole isn’t exactly a revered figure at the Emirates after the manner in which he left the club. The former full-back believes Arsenal need to focus on putting together a winning run to pick up points but feels a top-four finish might be out of reach.

The Gunners have already lost seven games in the Premier League and there has been some talk of relieving Mikel Arteta of his duties at the club. Arsenal have looked like a shadow of the team they were a few months ago when they won the FA Cup and the Community Shield in the span of a month.

Cole says it’s still too early to presume who will finish in the top four, but the Gunners’ current position in the lower half of the table will make things harder.

“There's still a long way to go in this season. But when you're in the bottom half of the table, to get into the top four now, with the quality some of these teams are playing at, then I think it's going to be very difficult for Arsenal,” Cole told Stats Perform News courtesy of Nissan.

Ashley Cole assesses Arsenal's top four chances after nightmare run of formhttps://t.co/e0176LtE4t pic.twitter.com/1orBjbrQla — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 16, 2020

Advertisement

Ian Wright pleased with Arteta’s response

Following what has been a difficult spell for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has come out and said he is willing to take the ‘bullets’ for his team to move forward. The Gunners are have not been in good form and are winless in five Premier League games, which includes four defeats.

Arteta has been criticised for his side’s dull performances and their inability to find goals. However, the Spaniard remained upbeat in his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with Southampton.

His honest assessment of the current predicament has gone down well with Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who feels it’s now up to the players to respond and help the manager.

“That’s my manager – I’m so happy to hear. He’s put that out there for the players. They have to react. Our manager is on the line for us, he’s going to die for us. That’s a massive move,” Wright said on his podcast Wrighty’s House.