Arsenal News Roundup: Mesut Ozil gets involved in Aubameyang-Kroos spat, defender's father admits everything is possible, and more — 13th November 2020 

In today's Arsenal news roundup, we have the latest as Mesut Ozil has joined the ongoing Twitter spat between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Toni Kroos. Meanwhile, Shkodran Mustafi's father has admitted that anything is possible regarding the defender's future.

Mesut Ozil gets involved in Aubameyang-Kroos Twitter spat

Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil is not known from backing down from a fight off the pitch. The German World Cup winner has weighed in on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's ongoing Twitter spat with Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, and Ozil has sided with his club captain.

Kroos, who lifted the World Cup alongside Ozil, had expressed his concern with players celebrating using hidden objects in their socks, singling out Aubameyang for celebrating with a mask. He said:

"I find it very silly. Even worse is if there are any objects hidden in their socks."

"Aubameyang once celebrated and took out a mask. That's where it ends with me. I don't think that's a good role model, either. What nonsense."

Aubameyang, as you would expect, didn't miss the opportunity to hit back at the midfielder, and highlighted that the couple of times he had done the celebration was for his son. He tweeted:

By the way

Does this @ToniKroos have Kids?

Just to remember i did it for my son few Times and i will do it again

I wish you have Kids one day and make them happy like this Junior School pupils Talk 🙏🏽👊🏽 and don’t Forget #maskon #staysafe 🤡bis https://t.co/J4ZF1XGlsU — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 12, 2020

Toni Kroos was quick to respond that he indeed has three kids, he tweeted:

THIS Toni Kroos has 3 Kids😘 https://t.co/7OTx9KS0pj — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) November 12, 2020

To which, Batman and Robin sent their regards!

Send @ToniKroos congratulations for his 3 Kids cordially your Batman and Robin https://t.co/JUOYPhuC0X — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 12, 2020

Mesut Ozil, who has been extremely active on social media after being left out of Arsenal's Premier League squad, didn't miss the chance to have a go at Kroos, and tweeted:

😍😍😍😍❤️ my bro you know 👊🏽 https://t.co/1OUH4azeMP — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 12, 2020

Mustafi's father admits everything is possible as defender enters last few months of Arsenal contract

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi's father has admitted that anything is possible regarding the 28-year-old's future, as he enters the final few months of his contract with the North London outfit.

The German international has fallen down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta, and his father, Kujtim Mustafi, who is also his agent, admitted that the possibilities are endless as Mustafi will soon be a free agent. Kujtim Mustafi said:

"Nothing is wrong, we can imagine everything because Shkodran is [available on a] free transfer in the summer."

Ian Wright blames lack of chance creation for Aubameyang's early season struggles

It is no secret that Arsenal have struggled to score goals so far this season, with club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang drawing special criticism for firing blanks since putting pen to paper on a lucrative multi-million dollar three-year contract at the start of the season.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who is pretty vocal about his support for his former club, insisted that Aubameyang's situation is unfortunate and blamed the lack of chance creation for Arsenal's struggles in front of goal. He said:

"If I’m being honest, there’s not many chances being created, which is why I feel so unfortunate for Auba."

"It’s just a coincidence that he’s signed his contract at this time and then the suits say, 'It’s because he’s signed his contract, he’s clocked off'. We’re not creating chances!"

"We’re not creating chances but I do not like seeing in a warm-up shooting session, people missing the target, and sloppy shots. All those things make you look into the team and what’s going on."