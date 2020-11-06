Arsenal News Roundup: Mikel Arteta responds to Roy Keane's comments about his lack of respect in the dressing room, a Gunners defender wants a January move, and more - 5th November 2020

In today's Arsenal news roundup, we have the latest on Mikel Arteta's response to Roy Keane's comments about the Arsenal squad not showing enough respect to their manager, an Arsenal defender reportedly wanting a January move from the club, and more.

Mikel Arteta quashes talks about his lack of respect in the Arsenal dressing room

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to Manchester United great Roy Keane's comments that he is not respected in the Gunners dressing room. Keane was livid after Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang addressed the Arsenal manager with his first name.

However, Arteta has played down the incident and has said that he is comfortable with however he is addressed by his squad. In this respect, Arteta said that he has shared the dressing room with some of the Arsenal players in the past.

"The way I feel with them, I feel so close with them. (For) some of them, we (have) even played together. For me, it's not an issue. It's not the way I would feel respected or disrespected," Arteta said.

Arsenal defender William Saliba wants a January move away from the club

Arsenal defender William Saliba is said to be fed up with his current situation at the Emirates Stadium and is keen on a loan move in January to secure some much-needed game-time, according to reports.

The 19-year-old has not featured for the Gunners so far this season, and Mikel Arteta has admitted that a loan move might be the best way to ensure that Saliba continues his development.

After Saliba was left out of Arsenal's UEFA Europa League squad last month, it is said that the player is keen on a move back to his old side Saint-Etienne. Speaking about the predicament of Saliba, Arteta said:

"He's feeling a lot more confident around the place. His language is improving, and he’s starting to understand much better what we’re doing physically. He's played a few games with the Under-23s which he needed because he didn't play any football in the last seven or eight months. Things are progressively getting better and better," said the Arsenal manager about Saliba.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny set to be offered a new deal

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is set to be offered a new deal by the Gunners after the Egyptian put together a string of impressive performances.

Elneny played a vital role in the Gunners' 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League last weekend and has recently proved himself to be a vital cog in Mikel Arteta's Arsenal squad.

With Mohamed Elneny's current deal at Arsenal having less than a year left, the London club are keen on tying down the 28-year-old to a new deal, according to reports in this regard.