Arsenal News Roundup: Norwich City raise the asking price for Gunners target, latest on Julian Brandt, and more - 2nd January 2021

Arsenal have a tricky clash against West Brom Albion on Saturday and will look to make it three wins in as many Premier League games. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Arsenal from 2nd January 2021.

Emiliano Buendia to cost Arsenal more than £15 million

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Norwich City midfielder Buendia but the club will have to pay more than £15 million to sign the Argentine. There were rumours that Norwich City were willing to let him go for £15 million, but Eurosport have claimed that he will cost the Gunners more money.

Norwich City have done well in the Championship and Buendia has been a key cog in the side, managing the second-most assists in the league. It remains to be seen if Arsenal will break the bank for the attacking midfielder, who has a contract with the Canaries until the summer of 2024.

As much as I want the likes of Brandt and Aouar to join us, I just feel Buendia is a must. We need an EPL proven player. — The Arsenal Revolution (@thearsenalrevo1) December 27, 2020

Arsenal yet to approach Dortmund for Brandt

Arsenal are looking to sign a creative player in the winter transfer window, and have been linked with a swoop for Borussia Dortmund attacker Julian Brandt.

The German, who moved to Dortmund in 2019 from Bayer Leverkusen, has made 13 appearances for Die Schwarzgelben but has managed just six starts this season.

Despite various reports of Arsenal’s interest in the player, Dortmund director Michael Zorc has denied any interest from the club. Zord stated that the Gunners haven’t tabled an offer for the player yet.

"I've read that too. I can't say anything more about it. Nobody answered, there is nothing on the table,” Zorc told Kicker when asked about Arsenal’s interest in Brandt.

Former Arsenals player feels the club should not go after Isco

Ex-Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell feels the Gunners should not move for Real Madrid’s Isco, as he will not necessarily improve the club.

Arsenal have been touted to sign more attacking players in the ongoing transfer window and have been linked with Isco in recent weeks. The Spaniard has struggled for playing time at Real Madrid this season and has been linked with a loan move away from the Spanish giants.

However, Campbell has explained that Isco only does well when the team around him does well.

"Well, Emile Smith Rowe's been creative, Saka's been creative. So I’m not sure where Isco would fit. He’s a gifted player, don’t get me wrong, but he’s not someone who’ll pick the ball up and go past people. He’s a technical operator," noted Campbell.

“I’ve seen him a lot, and when you play well, he tends to play well. But he’s not someone who takes the game by the scruff of the neck," Campbell told Football Insider.