Arsenal News Roundup: Ozil attracting interest from the MLS, key player to miss three games, and more - 26th December 2020

Arsenal have an important couple of games as 2020 draws to a close, and will hope to finish on a high and target a better second half of the season in the Premier League. Here is the latest news featuring Arsenal from 26 December 2020:

Gabriel to miss at least three games for Arsenal

Well, there aren’t too many days left in 2020, but nevertheless, it looks like Gabriel will miss the games against Chelsea and Brighton this year, and Arsenal’s opening game of 2021 against West Brom.

The Brazilian is currently self-isolating after coming in close contact with somebody who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The defender was signed from Lille in the summer, and has been one of the best players for Arsenal this season. His absence will be a massive blow for Arsenal who are hoping to shake off a poor run of form and end 2020 on a high.

Gabriel has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid. Has to isolate. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) December 26, 2020

Mesut Ozil linked with a move to the MLS

There has been no shortage of rumours involving Mesut Ozil as the frozen out Arsenal midfielder is expected to leave the Gunners in the summer.

While reports of a move to Turkey have already done the rounds, three MLS clubs namely DC United, LA Galaxy, and Inter Miami have also been linked with the former German international as per talkSPORT.

Ozil was excluded from the Premier League and Europa League squads, but can still get a look in if Mikel Arteta changes his mind in January. Considering how firm Arteta has been with his selections, it is unlikely Ozil will get another chance to feature for the Gunners, though.

Arteta’s Premier League record



33 games

13 wins,

8 draws

12 losses.



Premier League record with Ozil



10 games

5 draws

4 wins

1 loss (Özil subbed off while winning)



Premier League record without Ozil



23 games

9 wins

3 draws

11 losses



"footballing reasons" — melo (@meloworldwide) December 19, 2020

Arteta is in an ejection seat, says former star

Former Arsenal star Robert Pires has explained that Arteta wants to develop the team but results on the pitch have been lacking.

Arteta started off his managerial spell with Arsenal in fine fashion by guiding them to an FA Cup and a Community Shield, playing fluent football from the back. However, the intensity levels have dropped, and Arsenal have struggled to score goals.

Defensively, they have not been as compact as they were towards the end of last season, and there is massive pressure on Arteta to turn it around.

Pires has hinted that it’s a results business, and Arteta could be sacked if results don’t improve:

"I know him well. I know what he does, the training he sets up, what he would like his team to develop," Pires told Ouest France.

"But on the pitch, it does not work. I don't like coaches being sacked but unfortunately that's what happens when there are bad results. He's in an ejection seat."