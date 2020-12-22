Arsenal News Roundup: Rodgers backed to manage the Gunners, club linked with Real Madrid duo, and more - 22nd December 2020

Arsenal have a crucial week ahead of them as they play an important Cup tie and a big clash against Chelsea in the Premier League. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Arsenal from 22 December 2020:

Carragher feels Rodgers can manage Arsenal

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said Brendan Rodgers is the best British coach out there, and has the credentials to manage Arsenal.

The Gunners are in a tough spot right now under Arteta and are yet to win a game in the Premier League since the first week of November. Their last win came against Manchester United.

With Arteta under severe pressure, several names have been thrown into the hat already. And Carragher feels Rodgers’ experience at the top-level would make a difference over someone inexperienced like Arteta.

“I think Brendan is the best British coach out there. Who else is there? I think he could manage Chelsea or Arsenal, but not Manchester United because of the Liverpool connection. I don’t think he will manage Liverpool again,” Carragher told Open Goal.

“I think Rodgers is better than Lampard and Arteta. He’s got more experienced, he’s managed in different leagues with Celtic, cup finals, Champions League, he’s done a lot. You don’t get a top job unless you play good football,” he added.

Would you take Brendan Rodgers at Arsenal?https://t.co/neDPqli35k — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) December 21, 2020

Arsenal could have the chance to sign Real Madrid duo

Reports in Spain indicate Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have failed to convince Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. As a result, the club will listen to offers for the duo in January.

Both players have been inconsistent this season as Real Madrid have struggled to assert their dominance in La Liga so far.

El Confidencial claim that Rodrygo may leave the club on loan to develop further as he has not managed to find regular playing time with Los Blancos. Arsenal are rumored to be among the clubs interested.

Vinicius, meanwhile, was on the good books of Florentino Perez, but the president has lost his faith in him and is willing to let him go.

Eriksen to Arsenal rumours resurface again

Christian Eriksen has had a strange spell at Inter Milan and he is reportedly unwanted at the club. The Nerazzurri are looking to offload the Danish international to Arsenal, and want to sign Lucas Torreira, as per Calaciomercato.it (h/t Sport Witness).

The problem for Arsenal is that Torreira, currently out on loan, is happy at Atletico Madrid, and may not fancy a move to Italy. The Uruguayan he has spent plenty of time in Italy while with Pescara and Sampdoria.

Arsenal could do with someone of Eriksen’s calibre as they have lacked the creativity in the final third this season.