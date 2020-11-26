Create
Arsenal News Roundup: Star willing to take big paycut to seal exit from club, Former player slams Gunners' treatment of Bukayo Saka and more: 26 November 2020

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 26 Nov 2020, 22:42 IST
News
Arsenal are in a bit of fix right now. Their injury list keeps expanding and the club is currently languishing at 12th on the Premier League table. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Arsenal from 26 November 2020.

Arsenal among clubs that can welcome fans back to stadium

The Emirates
The Emirates

10 Premier League teams can bring up to 2000 fans back into the stadium from December 2nd. The decision has come as a part of the government's latest coronavirus tier system.

Cities of Liverpool and London have been placed in Tier 2 and as such Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Fulham, Crystal Palace and West Ham. The city of Manchester is placed in Tier 3 and hence Manchester United and Manchester City cannot welcome their fans back to the stadium just yet.

Ian Wright slams Arsenal's treatment of Saka

Leeds United v Arsenal - Premier League
Leeds United v Arsenal - Premier League

Former player Ian Wright says that Arsenal's consistent picking of Bukayo Saka proves that there's something fundamentally wrong at the club. Saka has made 11 appearances for the club so far across all competitions and there are only three players have played more games than the 19-year-old.

Talking in the Wrighty's house podcast, Ian Wright says,

“He’s our most creative player at 19. "When you look at it like that, there’s something fundamentally wrong when he has to play so frequently to help a team like Arsenal to win.
"When you look at it like that, there's something fundamentally wrong when he has to play so frequently to help a team like Arsenal to win. Even more so when we look at Mesut Ozil not being able to get a squad number.
We’re asking an 19-year-old to come off the bench, he’s just played three games for England, and now he’s injured. That’s too much pressure already."

William Saliba willing to take a pay cut to exit club

William Saliba
William Saliba
According to French TV station Canal Plus (via Foot-sur7), 19-year-old Arsenal defender William Saliba is willing to take a pay cut in order to move out of the club. The report claims that the youngster is ready to take a paycut of £90,000 to move to a different side.

However, Saliba doesn't want to leave forever. He wants to seal a loan move so he can come back and then fight for a place in the future. St. Etienne are reportedly interested in securing his services on loan. The report suggests that Saliba has become frustrated at the Emirates too fast due to a lack of playing time.

Published 26 Nov 2020, 22:42 IST
