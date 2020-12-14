Arsenal News Roundup: Update on defender's future, fresh COVID-19 implications, and more - 14th December 2020

All is not well at Arsenal as the Gunners were beaten again at home by Burnley on Sunday. Arsenal are in the bottom half of the table and will hope to put in a better performance in their next game against Southampton. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Arsenal from 14th December 2020.

Arteta backed to turn it around

Chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has hinted that Arsenal will give Mikel Arteta time to turn it around at the Emirates following a dire run of results in the last two months.

Arsenal have already lost seven out of 12 games in the Premier League, and find themselves 15th in the league table. Despite the poor run, Venkatesham feels Arteta has the drive to win and is the right man for the Arsenal job.

"With Mikel, we have got a number of things,” Venkatesham told the Times (h/t Football.London). "The team he’s formed with Edu [technical director], and also his technical staff, is really, really strong."

"You’ve got a guy who is absolutely driven to succeed and be successful on the pitch but wants to do it in a way that respects our history and tradition. So I think, with him, we have got a really, really powerful individual," added Venkatesham.

👀 Bottom of the table Sheffield United have created more clear-cut goalscoring chances (15) than Arsenal (13) in the Premier League this season pic.twitter.com/9NB9UKKFbD — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 14, 2020

William Saliba’s long-term future at Arsenal still hangs in the balance

The Frenchman was signed by Unai Emery and is yet to make a first-team appearance under Mikel Arteta. Although Arsenal have several options to choose from, it’s surprising that Saliba is yet to make a single appearance for the Gunners.

Saliba was set for a loan move to St. Etienne earlier in the summer, but the paperwork was not completed in time, and the player remained at the Emirates.

Arsenal will allow Saliba to go out on loan in the winter transfer window, and the club sees him as a long-term option according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein. The club are reportedly optimistic that he will go on to become the player they expect him to be and fulfil his potential in time.

The Emirates will be without fans for the upcoming games

After welcoming fans into the Emirates for the first time in months against Burnley, Arsenal will once again play their games behind closed doors.

The UK government has moved London into the Tier-3 category of COVID-19 restrictions, which means the Arsenal will not be able to allow their fans to watch their side play at the Emirates.

Arsenal will refund fans who were set to watch the game from the stadium on Wednesday. Arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur have also been affected by the chance and Chelsea too will have to play games without their fans in the stadium.