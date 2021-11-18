"Arsenal should now be favourites" - Agbonlahor backs Gunners to get favourable result against Liverpool

Former Aston Villa player Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed Arsenal to come up trumps in their upcoming Premier League clash against injury-plagued Liverpool.

A number of key Liverpool players picked up injuries during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers in the last few days. Considering the same, Agbonlahor believes Arsenal will fancy their chances of upsetting The Reds. In an interview with Football Insider, Agbonlahor said:

“I called this at the start of the season, I said Liverpool would not win the Premier League this season because of the lack of squad depth and that’s what will happen."

"If you are looking at this Liverpool team at the weekend with those injuries, Arsenal should now be favourites and look to take advantage."

Club captain Jordan Henderson sat out The Three Lions’ 10-0 victory over San Marino after picking up an unspecified injury against Albania. He scored a 28th-minute goal in that game.

Divock Origi suffered a dead leg during Belgium’s 1-1 draw with Wales, but is expected to recover by the weekend to play against Arsenal. Scotland captain Andy Robertson pulled his hamstring in the 13th minute of their victory over Denmark. He is expected to be assessed by Liverpool before being deemed fit to play.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Liverpool's current injury list:



🤕 Liverpool's current injury list:❌ Andy Robertson❌ Joe Gomez❌ Curtis Jones❌ James Milner❌ Jordan Henderson❌ Naby Keita❌ Harvey Elliott❌ Bobby Firmino❌ Sadio Mane🤕

Senegal winger Sadio Mane also suffered an injury during their World Cup qualifier against Togo on 11th November. He was pictured training for Liverpool ahead of the weekend fixture. Mane is the most likely to play among the Liverpool players who got injured during the international break.

All the aforementioned players are key for Liverpool. In their absence, Arsenal would have a decent chance of extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League. Agbonlahor said that Liverpool could rue their lack of depth in the squad, saying:

“There are a lot of key players who might be out. Liverpool, for me, did not add enough depth to their squad over the summer. If Firmino and Mane are out, Arsenal can double up on Mo Salah and let the ball go out to Takumi Minamino or Origi because they’re not as much of a threat.

“It will be a tough game for Liverpool. Arsenal have got a chance to beat them. This is a test for them. Let’s see where they are against Liverpool on the back of those injuries.”

Liverpool are in a strong position despite injuries ahead of showdown against Arsenal

Since inflicting an embarrassing 5-0 defeat on arch-rivals Manchester United, Liverpool have struggled with injuries. They have dropped points in the Premier League.

Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are both expected to be out for a number of weeks with hamstring injury. Keita was surprisingly included against Brighton, but had to be taken off after just 18 minutes.

Additionally, James Milner, Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez are all doubtful for the match against Arsenal. Meanwhile, Harvey Elliot is still recovering from his long-term injury. Liverpool are currently in a strong position in all competitions, but might struggle due to their burgeoning injury list against Arsenal.

After Arsenal, Liverpool will come up against Rafa Benitez’s Everton, followed by Wolves. With the likes of Mane, Origi, Henderson and Robertson expected to return within a week, Liverpool will hope to improve their recent domestic form, considering a more favourable fixture list.

The Reds are currently fourth in the league table, four points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

