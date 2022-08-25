Arsenal offer 24-year-old star to West Ham United: Reports

Arteta wants the Hale End graduate sold and the Hammers have been alerted

Arsenal have had an eventful transfer window, with the Gunners having spent nearly €132 million on five arrivals so far. However, the focus is now on pushing a few of their players through the exit door and one name on that list is Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The Evening Standard reported that the Hale End Academy graduate's time as an Arsenal player is about to end soon. West Ham United have been offered a chance to sign him. The midfielder is not in Mikel Arteta's plans going forward and has been made aware of the situation.

Maitland-Niles still has one more year left on his contract and the Gunners want to cash in on him. The Hammers have had a forgetful start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. They sit at the bottom of the points table having lost all three of their fixtures and are yet to score a goal.

David Moyes is looking to bolster his squad in multiple positions and signing the Arsenal man could solve some of his issues. Maitland-Niles has long been seen as a utility man who can play both in midfield and defense. He can play in a central role or even wider as a wingback.

Sam Dean @SamJDean #AFC Southampton and Bournemouth are currently leading the race for Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who is expected to leave the club this summer. Interest from West Ham is not as advanced, as it stands. More @TeleFootball Southampton and Bournemouth are currently leading the race for Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who is expected to leave the club this summer. Interest from West Ham is not as advanced, as it stands. More @TeleFootball #AFC

However, for the time being, West Ham are not prioritizing a deal for the Englishman. The Evening Standard suggests that Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Club Brugge captain Hans Vanaken are also on Moyes' radar. He wants to prioritize those deals over a move for the out-of-favor Arsenal ace.

A move to the London Stadium for Maitland-Niles is not being ruled out as the Hammers could swoop in for him later in the transfer window.

He has made 132 appearances for the Gunners since making his debut in 2014, bagging three goals and eight assists. The Hale End graduate has not been included in the matchday squads for any of their Premier League fixtures, which is a fair indication that his time at the Emirates is up.

West Ham United aiming to land Arsenal-linked midfielder

Sky Sports, via the Evening Standard, reported that the Hammers have bid for Olympique Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta. The English side have reportedly made an offer worth €40 million for the Brazil international.

As mentioned earlier, David Moyes' side have failed to pose any significant threat in the final-third. With just seven days to go in the transfer window, they want to strengthen their chances moving forward this season.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: West Ham have made a bid worth £33.7m for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta.



They are also keeping an eye on Connor Gallagher's situation at Chelsea. If he is allowed to leave, the Hammers are very interested in doing a deal. BREAKING: West Ham have made a bid worth £33.7m for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta. They are also keeping an eye on Connor Gallagher's situation at Chelsea. If he is allowed to leave, the Hammers are very interested in doing a deal. https://t.co/oAuC811F03

Paqueta was the standout performer for Lyon last season as he scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 44 appearances. He caught Arsenal's attention as well earlier in the window (via Express) but they did not pursue a move for him. The Brazilian could yet come to the Premier League with West Ham keen and is sure to be an entertaining watch.

