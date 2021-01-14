Reports: Arsenal offer former Dortmund centre-back to Liverpool 

Arsenal have reportedly offered Greek defender Sokratis to Liverpool this month. The 32-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal and is expected to leave the Gunners in the January transfer window. According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are open to selling the former Dortmund centre-back to get rid of the fringe players in their squad.

Liverpool are currently suffering from a massive defensive injury crisis. The Reds have had to make do without the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, who have both been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Jurgen Klopp has had to play midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson as center-backs in recent weeks. The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for a defender in January as they look to improve their defence and retain the Premier League title this season.

Sokratis has been on the fringes at Arsenal but enjoyed two successful years at Dortmund whilst playing under Jurgen Klopp. Klopp signed Sokratis from Werder Bremen in the summer of 2013. The defender's strong first year with Dortmund was rewarded with his selection in the best XI of the 2013–14 Bundesliga campaign.

The report suggests that Sokratis could be signed as an emergency option if nothing else opens up in the transfer window. Jurgen Klopp supposedly trusts Sokratis and knows exactly what the centre-back is capable of.

Liverpool view Sokratis as a worst-case option as Arsenal are eager to get rid of him

Liverpool have been linked with a host of defenders in recent months. The Merseyside club's poor run of form in recent weeks has made many question whether they have what it takes to retain the Premier League title this season.

Pundits such as Jamie Carragher have urged Jurgen Klopp to dip into the transfer market and sign a defender. Liverpool have been linked with moves for Sergio Ramos and David Alaba, but it's unlikely that either defender will leave their current clubs midway through the season.

Brighton's Ben White has been heavily tipped to join the Reds in January, but with the Seagulls facing a relegation battle this season, it is unlikely they will let go of their star defender in January.

Liverpool may have no option but to sign Sokratis at the end of the transfer window. The Greek international will be available at a bargain price as Arsenal are desperate to get rid of the fringe players in their squad.

Arsenal are expected to sign a few players in January but are also focusing on clearing out their squad. They will look to raise funds for future transfers and create space in their squad.