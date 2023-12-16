“Arsenal is older than 25 years, so why should he know?” - Ozil mocks Leonardo Di Caprio after Hollywood star admits he doesn’t know Gunners

Former Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil took a dig at Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio on Twitter. The conversation started when the cinema-focused account 'Films Update' shared DiCaprio's admission of his lack of football knowledge, particularly his unawareness about the Gunners.

Ozil, who played for Arsenal from 2013 to 2020, seized the opportunity to playfully mock the Hollywood star's personal life. The Turkish legend's response on Twitter was a clever jab, trolling the actor's reported dating history:

"Arsenal Football Club is older than 25 years … so why should he know?"

This happens to be a subtle dig at DiCaprio's reported tendency to date women under 25 (via Standard). The 49-year-old recently ended a relationship with model Camilla Morrone, who was 20 when they started dating in 2017. The duo parted ways after a five-year relationship.

Ozil response to Leonardo DiCaprio

The pattern in DiCaprio's dating history is no secret, with numerous relationships ending before his partners reached the age of 26. His former girlfriends include Victoria's Secret models like Toni Garrn, Erin Heatherton, and actress Madalina Ghenea.

Ozil's tweet cleverly highlights this pattern. However, he isn't original in taking a potshot at this aspect of the actor's romantic life. Several comedians, such as Ricky Gervais, have also cracked jokes at the 'Killers of the Flower Moon' actor's expense, on this theme.

Arsenal set sights on Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio for January bid

The Gunners are reportedly gearing up for a significant move for Goncalo Inacio in the upcoming January transfer window. Their interest in the promising center-back from Sporting Lisbon has increased, according to A Bola (via Gooner Talk).

This development comes amidst a flurry of interest from other top European clubs. AC Milan have shown consistent interest in Inacio over recent weeks, contemplating an initial loan offer with an option to purchase for around €25 million.

Notably, Liverpool are also reported to be escalating their interest in the 22-year-old defender.

However, Mikel Arteta's side seem to be intensifying their pursuit. A Bola suggests that the Gunners are bolstering their efforts to secure Inacio's services at the year's outset. It's believed that the player’s release clause, set at a substantial €60 million, is not beyond their financial reach.

The promising youngster has played 143 games for Sporting CP since he came through their youth ranks, scoring 14 goals so far. This season has seen him play consistently for the side, starting 12 games in Liga Portugal.