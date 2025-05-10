Arsenal open contract talks with key player as Real Madrid show interest - Reports

Arsenal have initiated conversations with William Saliba amid interest from Real Madrid. A report in GOAL claims that the Gunners' Sporting Director, Andrea Berta, has already approached Saliba's representatives.
The French international has two years left on his contract. Arsenal want a contract renewal as they do not want him to leave for a lower price next year or for free in 2027. As per The Athletic (via GOAL), they have yet to offer him new terms, but are expecting proper progress in the coming months.
Real Madrid look at Saliba as a long-term solution to their defensive woes. However, Arsenal might use some strategies to convince the Frenchman to stay. Manager Mikel Arteta might prove useful in this regard. He can persuade Saliba to accept a contract extension.
Teammates Gabriel Magalhaes and Bukayo Saka can also speak to him about committing his future to the club. But a potential interest for Magalhaes from Saudi Arabia is a concern for Arsenal. Saka, meanwhile, is expected to pen an extension.
Apart from retaining Saliba, the Gunners are also willing to add to their attacking third. They want a prolific goal-scorer up front and have identified Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres as their prime target, with Ipswich Town's Liam Delap as a backup.
They are expecting movement in central midfield too, since Jorginho is on the verge of an exit. Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, as per TEAMtalk, is a favorite to fill this void.
Arsenal exit from UEFA Champions League
Arsenal had a major chance to reach a UEFA Champions League final for the second time in their history this season. The last time they made it to the final was way back in 2005-06. However, they lost to Barcelona in the final back then.
This season, they were one of the favourites to lift the continental trophy. However, a 3-1 loss in aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain in the UCL semis put an end to that dream.
The first leg ended in a 1-0 defeat for the Gunners. A solitary goal from Ousmane Dembele in the fourth minute helped Luis Enrique's side sneak away with a win.
The second leg was held at Parc des Princes. Arteta's side were looked upon as the favourites in the fixture, considering their goal-scoring record in the current UCL campaign (30 goals in 13 games before the second leg).
However, goals from Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi in the 27th and 72nd minutes dimmed their chances of qualification. Although Bukayo Saka brought one back in the 76th minute, that goal acted more as a consolation.