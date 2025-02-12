Arsenal open negotiations with 23-year-old player over new contract, all parties involved believe agreement will be reached: Reports

Arsenal have commenced talks with forward Gabriel Martinelli over a new long-term contract with the club, as per Ben Jacobs. The Gunners are keen to lock down the futures of their prized assets, and the 23-year-old Brazilian forward is one of their targets.

Mikel Arteta's side didn't bring in any attacking reinforcement in the January transfer window and have shifted their focus to not losing what they have. They have offered fresh terms to Martinelli to keep him at the Emirates well beyond his current 2027 contract expiration, journalist Jacobs reports.

Arsenal are confident of finding an agreement on terms with Martinelli, and the forward feels the same way towards the club. Both parties believe that an agreement is imminent, seeing as the player is a fan favorite and is keen on continuing at the club.

Trending

Gabriel Martinelli is currently out, having injured his hamstring during the first half of his side's 2-0 second-leg defeat to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup semi-final. The Brazil international is with the rest of the squad in Dubai for warm-weather training and he is expected to miss around a month of action.

Martinelli earns a reported £180,000 on his current contract which has 30 months left to run, but the club want to have him on improved terms. He is in his sixth year at the club and has established himself as a regular under Mikel Arteta. The forward has contributed seven goals and four assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season.

Arsenal dealt massive injury blow ahead of Leicester City tie - Reports

Arsenal have been dealt a major injury blow as they continue to prepare to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday, with Kai Havertz ruled out. The Germany international will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign, having torn his hamstring.

Expand Tweet

Havertz, Arsenal's only fit senior striker, has injured his hamstring during the training camp in Dubai, as per The Athletic. The forward has not decided on whether to undergo surgery to repair the damage but is now resigned to returning for the start of the 2025-26 season.

Kai Havertz scored 15 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions this season for the Gunners before his injury. Arteta's side are now left with only three senior attackers - Raheem Sterling, Leandro Trossard, and Ethan Nwaneri. Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Havertz are injured.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback