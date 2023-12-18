Arsenal open to selling star who played against Brighton to fund move for new striker in January: Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly looking forward to selling forward Eddie Nketiah to raise funds to sign a new striker in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Football Transfers, the Gunners want to raise funds to complete a move for one of Dusan Vlahovic, Ivan Toney, or Benjamin Sesko. Juventus forward Vlahovic and Brentford's Toney have been the long-term targets of the North London club.

Meanwhile, as stated in the aforementioned report, Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace has reportedly shown interest in signing the Nketiah. During the Gunners' last match against Brighton & Hove Albion on December 17 (Sunday), Nketiah was substituted in the 81st minute in the place of Gabriel Jesus. The 24-year-old assisted Kai Havartz (81') for the second goal in a 2-0 win.

Nketiah came through Arsenal's youth teams and has made 154 appearances for the senior team, bagging 38 goals and nine assists. His contract with the Gunners expires in 2027 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €30 million.

Mikel Arteta's other attacking options are Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, and Kai Havertz but they are still in the market for a striker.

Arsenal star talks about Gunners' Premier League fixture against Liverpool

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has said that their next Premier League fixture against Liverpool (December 23) at Anfield will be a huge match. The two sides are currently on the top of the Premier League table as the Gunners (39) have a single-point lead over the Reds (38).

Raya also recalled the time when he faced Jurgen Klopp's side at Anfield while playing for Brentford. He said that the experience will be utterly different because the match will decide the league leaders. Raya reckons that the Gunners can record the victory because they believe in themselves. He told Evening Standard:

“Of course it is a massive game for any of the top teams playing against Liverpool away from home – with Anfield and the atmosphere. I think comparing the last time I played there with Brentford and what we are going to face on Saturday is completely different."

He added:

“I think obviously they (the fans) will be more on top of us now, especially as we are fighting to be on top of the Premier League. I think pressure is what you put on yourself. I don’t think [about] the pressure from the outside, because I don’t listen to the outside world.”

David Raya joined the North London club in the summer from Brentford on a loan deal with an obligation to make the move permanent. Since joining Arsenal, the Spaniard has made 17 appearances across different competitions and has kept eight clean sheets.