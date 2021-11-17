Arsenal open talks to sign Real Madrid star - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly opened negotiations with Real Madrid over a potential move for Spanish midfielder Isco. The 29-year-old has less than eight months remaining on his current deal with Real Madrid and is reportedly eager to leave the club in January.

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal have opened talks with Isco's representatives over a potential move to the Emirates Stadium in January. The Gunners believe they can secure a cut-price move for the Real Madrid star as Los Blancos will be reluctant to lose him on a free transfer next summer.

Isco joined Real Madrid from Malaga in the summer of 2013 in a deal worth €30 million. The attacking midfielder has made over 340 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions and has scored 52 goals for the club.

Isco has helped Real Madrid win two La Ligas, a Copa del Rey and four Champions Leagues during his time with the club. The 29-year-old has made 38 international appearances for Spain and has contributed twelve goals.

Isco fell down the pecking order at Real Madrid under the management of Zinedine Zidane last season. He made just 29 appearances for the club in all competitions last season, most of which were as a second-half substitute.

He was heavily linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. However, new boss Carlo Ancelotti convinced Isco to stay at Real Madrid and fight for his place in the starting line-up.

Isco has failed to turn things around at Real Madrid this season. He has made just six appearances in all competitions for the club.

Arsenal are looking to build on their current form, which has seen them win three and draw two of their last five games in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta is reportedly eager to strengthen his squad by adding an experienced midfielder in January.

A move to Arsenal from Real Madrid could help rejuvenate Isco's career

Real Madrid are also reportedly eager to part ways with Isco in January. The Spanish midfielder is one of the club's highest earners and has been deemed surplus to requirements by Carlo Ancelotti.

A move to Arsenal could help rejuvenate Isco's career and improve his chances of making Luis Enrique's Spain squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Isco's technical abilities and work-rate are likely to suit Arsenal's possession-based attacking style of play.

Mikel Arteta possesses a number of promising young talents in his squad including Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Sambi Lokonga and Ben White. The Arsenal manager is believed to be keen to add some experience and creativity to his line-up in order to push on in the second half of the campaign.

