Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil planning for life after football 

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil is planning to move into finance once he retires. The Daily Mail has reported that Ozil has joined American group Class 5 Global as a strategic adviser. Ozil's Arsenal career was effectively ended with Mikel Arteta did not include him in Arsenal's Premier League or Europa League squads this season.

This means that Ozil cannot play for the club till January and his career at Arsenal seems to be over.

Ozil's exclusion from the team has angered many Arsenal fans especially because of Ozil's brilliant service at the club, having played 254 times for the club and scoring 44 goals and providing 77 assists.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Ozil refused the Arsenal' request to take a wage cut to help the club during the pandemic having demanded more information as to where the money was going. Ozil also recently offered to pay the wages of the Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus after he was made redundant by the club.

The 32-year-old playmaker, who is Arsenal's biggest earner on £350,000 a week, is clearly keen to prepare for retirement and this is evident in him joining the San Francisco based company.

The company attempts to attract venture capital funding for start-up groups and helped vehicle hire company Careem get purchased by Uber for $3.1 billion. David Beckham and Serena Williams are also involved in Class 5 Global's start-up investment network.

Ozil revealed in a statement:

"I am excited to shape and work on my post-football career while I am still actively playing football."

According to the company's managing partner Youcef Oudjidane, Ozil will be helping with the future of consumer preferences at Class 5 Global. Ozil was already an investor at the company, having been introduced to the company by former Arsenal left-back Kieran Gibbs, who now plays for West Brom.

It is unknown where Mesut Ozil might play next after Arsenal but it is clear that the German is ready for life when he retires from football.