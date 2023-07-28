Arsenal pay tribute to legendary manager Arsene Wenger by unveiling statue at Emirates stadium

Arsenal have unveiled a statue of Arsene Wenger outside Emirates Stadium, paying tribute to the legendary manager's contributions to the Premier League giants.

In an official statement, the Gunners confirmed the French manager will join the likes of Tony Adams, Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry as Arsenal legends to have their statues outside the stadium.

Wenger was appointed as club manager in October 1996. He served for an incredible 22 years, until his departure in February 2018. He was a vital figure in forging the side's identity in the Premier League.

He also played a key role in the development of the side's training ground at London Colney. He was also instrumental in the move from Highbury to Emirates Stadium.

Hailing Wenger's contributions to the club, Executive vice-chairperson, Tim Lewis said:

“We’re delighted to recognise and celebrate Arsène Wenger's outstanding leadership and career at Arsenal Football Club. Arsène’s contribution to, and achievements with, the club mark him out as the club's greatest manager.

"He treated the club and its supporters to many trophies and fantastic memories, and brought a revolution in the running of the club, an unbeaten season and the move to Emirates Stadium."

"It is fitting, therefore, that as a mark of the club's enduring respect and gratitude, a magnificent statue of Arsène now stands outside Emirates Stadium. It is a place where our supporters, and all who visit Emirates Stadium, can be reminded of Arsène's contribution and his legacy."

Over 1,235 games as manager, Wenger won three Premier League titles, notably leading the Gunners during their 2003-04 'Invincibles' league-winning campaign.

The 2003-04 season also saw the club go 49 matches undefeated in the Premier League, a record that stands till date. He also became the first non-British manager to win the FA Cup, lifting the title in the 1997-98 season.

Mikel Arteta opens up on Arsene Wenger's contributions to Arsenal

Arteta has paid tribute to the iconic French manager.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hailed Arsene Wenger's contributions to the club after it was announced that the Frenchman's statue was unveiled outside Emirates Stadium. Speaking on the club website, the Spaniard spoke about how playing under Wenger was instrumental in his career.

Arteta said:

“It’s such a great tribute that the club has done something special for Arsène that he fully deserves and merits. With a statue now at the stadium, Arsène can have that recognition and be here at our club forever.

“I’m so grateful to have played for Arsène at this club in my career. He chose me to be one of his players and selected me to be the captain of the club and that's something I will never forget.

“Towards the end of my playing career, I started to speak with Arsène about going into coaching and management myself, and he told me he had already anticipated that. Even the first year when I got here, he said to me: ‘One day you are going to be a manager’, and I wasn't really thinking about that at that time.”

Arteta took over as manager for Arsenal in December 2019, a year and a half after Wenger's departure from the club.