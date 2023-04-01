Arsenal penalty taker: Who is the Gunners’ designated spot-kick specialist?

While Gabriel Jesus scored from the penalty spot to give Arsenal the lead against Leeds United in their Premier League home clash, Bukayo Saka is the designated penalty taker for the Gunners.

Saka, however, isn't in the first XI against Leeds. Mikel Arteta confirmed ahead of the clash that the Englishman didn't start after feeling uncomfortable in training yesterday.

The Spaniard told BBC Radio 5 (via Mirror):

"He was unable to train yesterday, He's feeling a little better today. We might still see him at some point."

The absence saw an incredible run ending for the youngster. Saka started 54 consecutive league games before the Leeds clash.

Jesus, meanwhile, bagged his first goal for the league leaders since his return to action. The Brazilian striker underwent surgery after sustaining a knee injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has now scored seven goals and has provided seven assists in 24 games across competitions since his move from Manchester City.

Manchester City defeated Liverpool earlier in the day to reduce their gap on Arsenal at the top of the table to five points. The Gunners, however, are leading Leeds by 4-1 and look well on their way to restoring their nine-point advantage.

Jesus has bagged a brace for Arteta's side. Apart from the Brazilian striker, Ben White and Granit Xhaka also managed to get their names on the scoresheet. Meanwhile, Rasmus Kristensen has scored the only goal for the visitors.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard claimed home supprt could be decisive against Leeds United

AFC v Leeds United - Premier League

The clash against Leeds United is Arsenal's first game following the international break. It can be difficult at times to regain momentum for a team following a long gap.

For that reason, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard claimed that it was better for the team to play in front of the home crowd as the energy would uplift them.

He wrote on his program notes (via Arsenal's official website):

"It feels great to be back here with our supporters after the internationals, because sometimes it can be tricky to get your momentum back straight away. So to be with our people today will help us, and hopefully you can all give us the extra energy that we will need this afternoon."

The home support might actually have played a part as the Gunners currently hold a commanding lead over Leeds United.

