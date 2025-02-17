Arsenal plan fresh talks for 26-year-old La Liga ace wanted by Spanish heavyweight Real Madrid: Reports 

According to a report by Hard Tackle, Arsenal are set to make a move for Martin Zubimendi, a target of Real Madrid. The Spanish midfielder has performed exceptionally for Real Sociedad since breaking into the first team from the youth ranks and is now a potential target of a move to two of the best sides in Europe.

Zubimendi has played 220 games for his boyhood club since he broke into the first team in 2020. He has scored nine times and set up as many and also helped his side to the Copa del Rey in 2020.

The Euro 2024 winner's contract is said to have a €60 million release clause. Real Madrid and Arsenal will be keen to secure the midfielder's services if he can be parted from his Basque employers.

He is enjoying a fine campaign for the side, scoring once and assisting twice in his 32 games. He is contracted to Sociedad until the summer of 2027.

Real Madrid linked with a move for Arsenal defender-reports

According to a report by Caught Offside, Real Madrid are keen to sign Arsenal defender William Saliba in the summer. The Frenchman has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League with his impressive performances with the North Londoners.

Saliba joined the English side in 2019 from fallen French giants Saint Ettiene for a reported €30 million fee. He returned to his homeland for two loan spells, first with Saint Ettiene and Nice, before establishing himself in the English team.

The Frenchman has made 117 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side and has become an integral part of his defense. Despite his impressive performances, he has failed to help them to any significant piece of silverware, with only two Community Shields to show for his time at the club.

Arsenal will likely be keen to keep the talented 23-year-old defender at the club and have the Frenchman tied to a contract that runs till the summer of 2027. Real Madrid will know that the talented defender will not be a cheap acquisition, valued at €80 million as per Transfermarkt.

