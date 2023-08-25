Arsenal players ‘banished’ from first team by Mikel Arteta filmed training separately, video surfaces 

A video clip of Arsenal players 'banished' from the first team has surfaced on the internet. In the video, the players can be seen training separately from the main group.

According to Sport Bible, a total of seven players have been practicing separately away from the main team. The list includes the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Nuno Tavares, and Albert Sambi Lokonga, who are banished from the first team.

Manager Mikel Arteta has also excluded Folarin Balogun, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, and Cedric Soares from the first team.

Expand Tweet

Nicolas Pepe joined Arsenal in 2019 from Lille on a then club-record deal worth around £72 million. The Gunners signed him as a bright prospect, but he eventually failed to fulfill the expectations as he only scored 27 goals in 112 games for Arsenal. He's currently linked to a move in the Saudi Pro League.

On the other hand, Nuno Tavares is on Nottingham Forest's radar while Brighton & Hove Albion are eyeing Albert Sambi Lokonga as the replacement of Moises Caicedo.

Arteta's side have spent big in the summer transfer window as they added Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber for a total fee of over £200 million to their squad. However, the Spanish manager faced troubles in the process of offloading other players, who were not a part of the process.

Arsenal looks forward to Fulham's challenge after two consecutive victories

Mikel Arteta's side will be facing Fulham in their third match of the 2023-24 Premier League season at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (August 26).

The Gunners started their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates on August 12. Eddie Nketiah broke the deadlock with the help of a flawless assist from Gabriel Martinelli (26'). Bukayo Saka doubled the lead of the Gunners as he scored on a long-range effort (31').

Taiwo Awoniyi scored one for Nottingham Forest but Mikel Arteta's side managed to take home three points with the scoreboard reading 2-1.

In the second match, the north London side clashed against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Martin Odegaard's successful penalty sealed Arsenal's victory (1-0) despite being a man down after the 67th minute as Takehiro Tomiyasu was sent off.

After the clash against Fulham, the Gunners will host Manchester United on September 3 before the international break.