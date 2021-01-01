Reports: Arsenal plot move for Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt

Arsenal players have reportedly been discussing the possibility of Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt joining the club in January. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is eager to sign an attacking midfielder in January, with his side lacking goals and creativity this season.

According to the Sport Bild reporter Christian Falk, Arsenal have established contact with Dortmund and the player over a potential transfer, and the clubs' players are actively discussing it in the dressing room.

Julian Brandt joined Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019 from Bayer Leverkusen, in a deal worth £23 million. Brandt was one of the most sought after talents in German football prior to his move to Dortmund.

The 24-year-old contributed seven goals and thirteen assists in 42 games in all competitions last season, but has failed to replicate that form this season, scoring just one goal and registering one assist in 22 games thus far.

Brandt has, however, accumulated 35 caps with the German national side, and is rated very highly by Arsenal. The Gunners would ideally like to sign French midfielder, Houssem Aouar from Lyon, but do not have the finances to sign him.

When speaking about the potential transfer, Sport Bild reporter Christian Falk was quoted saying:

"We know that the Arsenal scouts have already made important moves and the club is also actively discussing it in the dressing room. We also know he has connections [at Arsenal], youth director Per Mertesacker has the same agents as him, and he is a bit tempted to come to London. I could very well imagine it coming true."

Arsenal 'open talks' with Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt over January transferhttps://t.co/0zllOwMnIj pic.twitter.com/ZgF6P4z9uo — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 1, 2021

Arsenal will be desperate to sign Julian Brandt in January to help resurrect their season

Brandt is one of the biggest talents in German football

Advertisement

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be desperate to sign Brandt in January. His side have managed to score just 16 goals thus far this season, and have lacked any sort of creativity or cutting edge in attack.

"Whether a transfer will take place is still a bit open, the winter (January) is perhaps a bit too short notice so it could be a summer thing," said Falk.

Arsenal have already started to raise funds and create room in their squad with Sead Kolasinac and Shkodran Mustafi reportedly close to leaving the club.

All the very latest Arsenal headlines in one place. https://t.co/GsEwwBGgLh — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) January 1, 2021

Mikel Arteta has overseen a mini revival in recent weeks, with the club winning both of their last two games. This has seen Arsenal move into 13th place in the League table.