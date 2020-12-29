Arsenal plotting move for Barcelona star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly planning to sign Barcelona star Riqui Puig on loan in January.

The young Spaniard has fallen out of favour with Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman and has been made available for loan transfers by the Dutch manager.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to be on the lookout for a creative midfielder to help with his side's lack of goals this season. Players like Isco, Houssem Aouar and Emiliano Buendia are all said to be on the Gunners' shortlist but Riqui Puig might provide the Premier League giants with a cheaper option in January.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are said to be interested in the Spanish midfielder, with the club sending scouts to watch him before the pandemic.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman does not seem to have Riqui Puig in his plans for this season and is looking to send the 21-year-old out on loan to gain more experience.

Riqui Puig is a graduate from Barcelona's famed academy, La Masia. The highly-rated midfielder has struggled to get any game time under Ronald Koeman this season, with his only appearance in La Liga being a three-minute cameo against Getafe at the weekend.

The Dutch manager seems to have no faith in the Spaniard, and a move away from the club would be a win-win situation.

Riqui Puig moving to Arsenal would benefit Barcelona

Riqui Puig has not started a single game for Barcelona in the 2020-21 season

Barcelona are currently in a financial crisis due to the pandemic, and getting players' wages off their books would be a relief for the club.

Ronald Koeman clearly doesn't see Riqui Puig as part of Barcelona's future going forward, so a deal to send the Spaniard away would be a win for all the parties involved.

Riqui Puig himself is reportedly happy to stay at Barcelona and fight for his place in the squad, but manager Ronald Koeman had this to say about the midfielder:

"Sometimes it’s not just about quality. There may be players who don’t do enough in training for the coach to give opportunities."

The signing could be a risk for Arsenal, as the young Spaniard would definitely take time to adapt to the pace and physicality of the Premier League. However, Mikel Arteta's side are sorely lacking in creativity, and Puig has that in abundance.