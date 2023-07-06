After reaching new heights in the Premier League in the 2022–2023 season, Arsenal will soon begin their 2023–24 season preparations with a preseason tour.

Going by their performance last season, Arsenal will be expected to build on the solid foundations that brought them closest to the Premier League title in over seven years.

Their summer window has started well with the purchase of German international Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million. They are also reportedly close to completing the signings of Declan Rice from West Ham United and Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

It suggest that that the squad will be a little bit different by the time they travel to the United States for the second summer in a row.

Here's all you need to know ahead of Arsenal's 2023-24 pre-season:

This year's pre-season sees Arsenal return to the United States again as they get ready for the 2023–24 season and a long-awaited return to the Champions League.

Arsenal fans believe that Mikel Arteta's team's successful pre-season campaign last year across the Atlantic served as the spark to the start of their outstanding 2022–23 season.

Arsenal pre-season 2023 fixtures

July 13 - 6pm BST Nurnberg vs Arsenal - Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremburg

July 20 - 1:30 am BST MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal - Audi Field, Washington DC

y 22 - 10 pm BST Arsenal vs Manchester United - MetLife Stadium, New York

July 26 - TBD Arsenal vs Barcelona - SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

August 2 - 6 pm BST Arsenal vs Monaco - Emirates Stadium, London

Before jetting off to the United States, Arsenal will kick-start their pre-season with a match against Nurnberg in Germany. The Gunners then take on Wayne Rooney's MLS All-Stars in Washington D.C.

On July 19, they play their English rivals Manchester United for the first time on American soil. Their tour comes to an end in Los Angeles, where they play the La Liga winners, Barcelona at the SoFi Stadium, the Rams' stadium owned by club owner, Stan Kroenke.

The final preparations ahead of the new season will see the Gunners go against Monaco in the Emirates Cup (Which will be taking a new shape come the 2024-25 season)

How to watch the 2023–24 Arsenal preseason

All of Arsenal's pre-season friendlies will likely be broadcast live on Arsenal.com and their official app with a subscription fee as it's becoming the custom of big teams during this period.

When does the 2023–24 Arsenal season begin?

Arsenal will open the new season on August 12, 2023, at home against Nottingham Forest a week after the season's curtain raiser against Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 6.

See Arsenal's full-season schedule for the 2023-24 EPL season here

