Arsenal Premier League schedule: Date, time, schedule, where to watch

By Jack Spedding
Modified Oct 10, 2022 06:32 PM IST
Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Arsenal have made a remarkable start to the 2022-23 Premier League season and currently sit atop the league table after winning eight of their first nine games.

Their latest triumph was an epic 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (October 9), which has got supporters believing that they could challenge for the title. The Gunners will now turn their attention to their upcoming fixtures, with a packed schedule ahead due to the impending FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Four of the Gunners' five Premier League encounters before the World Cup are away from home, with a trip to London rivals Chelsea coming up soon. Their commitments in the Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup could also prove to be a challenge for Mikel Arteta, whose squad will be tested.

Arsenal's Premier League schedule

Date of FixtureOpponentHome or AwayTime (IST)Time (BST)Time (USA, EST)
Sunday, Oct 16thLeeds UnitedAway18:3014:0009:00
Sunday, Oct 23rdSouthamptonAway18:3014:0009:00
Sunday, Oct 30thNottingham ForestHome18:3014:0009:00
Sunday, Nov 12thChelseaAway16:3012:0007:00
Saturday, Nov 12thWolvesAway00:1519:4516:45
Monday, Dec 26thWest Ham UnitedHome19:3015:0010:00
Saturday, Dec 31stBrightonAway19:3015:0010:00
Monday, Jan 2ndNewcastle UnitedHome19:3015:0010:00
Saturday, Jan 14thTottenham HotspurAway19:3015:0010:00
Saturday, Jan 21stManchester UnitedHome19:3015:0010:00
Saturday, Feb 4thEvertonAway19:3015:0010:00
Saturday, Feb 11thBrentfordHome19:3015:0010:00
Saturday, Feb 18thAston VillaAway19:3015:0010:00
Saturday, Feb 25thLeicester CityAway19:3015:0010:00
Saturday, Mar 4thAFC BournemouthHome19:3015:0010:00
Saturday, Mar 11thFulhamAway19:3015:0010:00
Saturday, Mar 18thCrystal PalaceHome19:3015:0010:00
Saturday, Apr 1stLeeds UnitedHome19:3015:0010:00
Saturday, Apr 8thLiverpoolAway19:3015:0010:00
Saturday, Apr 15thWest Ham UnitedAway19:3015:0010:00
Saturday, Apr 22ndSouthamptonHome19:3015:0010:00
Wednesday, Apr 26thManchester CityAway00:3020:0015:00
Saturday, Apr 29thChelseaHome19:3015:0010:00
Saturday, May 6thNewcastle UnitedAway19:3015:0010:00
Saturday, May 13thBrightonHome19:3015:0010:00
Saturday, May 20thNottingham ForestAway19:3015:0010:00
Sunday, May 28thWolvesHome20:3016:0011:00

(Note: Fixtures are subject to change.)

The home clash with Manchester City, which was postponed in October due to Arteta's men playing their Europa League fixture against PSV, is yet to be rescheduled.

Arsenal TV channels and streaming services for the Premier League

India: Every match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1/2.

UK: Selected matches will be broadcast on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and NOW TV.

USA: Select matches are televised on USA Network (English) and Telemundo or Universo (Spanish). All three channels can be streamed on Fubo TV. The rest of the matches are streamed on NBC platform Peacock for subscribers.

Arsenal's schedule for Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup

DateCompetitionOpponent/Stage
Thursday, October 13thEuropa LeagueBodo/Glimt. Group Stage (Away)
Thursday, October 20thEuropa LeaguePSV Eindhoven. Group Stage (Home)
Thursday, October 27thEuropa LeaguePSV Eindhoven. Group Stage (Away)
Thursday, November 3rdEuropa LeagueFC Zurich. Group Stage (Home)
Wednesday, November 9thCarabao CupBrighton. 3rd Round (Home)
December 20th-22ndCarabao Cup4th Round
January 6th-7thFA Cup3rd Round
January 10th-12thCarabao CupQuarter-finals
January 24th-26thCarabao CupSemi-finals first leg
January 28th-29thFA Cup4th Round
January 31st- February 2ndCarabao CupSemi-finals second leg
Thursday, February 16thEuropa League1st knockout round first leg
Thursday, February 23rdEuropa League1st knockout round second leg
Sunday, February 26thCarabao CupFinal
February 28th- March 1stFA Cup5th Round
Thursday, March 9thEuropa LeagueRound of 16 first leg
March 18th-19thFA CupQuarter-finals
Thursday, March 23rdEuropa LeagueRound of 16 second leg
Thursday, April 13thEuropa LeagueQuarter-finals first leg
Thursday, April 20thEuropa LeagueQuarter-finals second leg
April 22nd-23rdFA CupSemi-finals
Thursday, May 11thEuropa LeagueSemi-finals first leg
Thursday, May 18thEuropa LeagueSemi-finals second leg
Wednesday, May 31stEuropa LeagueFinal
Saturday, June 3rdFA CupFinal

Arsenal TV channels and streaming services for the Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup

India: Sony Ten Network have rights to Europa League and FA Cup games, while Voot will broadcast every Carabao Cup clash.

UK: Sky Sports and NOW TV have exclusive rights to broadcast selected Carabo Cup games. BT Sport will show every Europa League encounter live, while the BBC and ITV will broadcast selected FA Cup ties.

USA: CBS and Univision will broadcast Europa League games, while ESPN will show the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

