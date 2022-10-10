Arsenal Premier League schedule: Date, time, schedule, where to watch

Arsenal have made a remarkable start to the 2022-23 Premier League season and currently sit atop the league table after winning eight of their first nine games.
Their latest triumph was an epic 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (October 9), which has got supporters believing that they could challenge for the title. The Gunners will now turn their attention to their upcoming fixtures, with a packed schedule ahead due to the impending FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Four of the Gunners' five Premier League encounters before the World Cup are away from home, with a trip to London rivals Chelsea coming up soon. Their commitments in the Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup could also prove to be a challenge for Mikel Arteta, whose squad will be tested.
Arsenal's Premier League schedule
Date of Fixture
Opponent
Home or Away
Time (IST)
Time (BST)
Time (USA, EST)
Sunday, Oct 16th
Leeds United
Away
18:30
14:00
09:00
Sunday, Oct 23rd
Southampton
Away
18:30
14:00
09:00
Sunday, Oct 30th
Nottingham Forest
Home
18:30
14:00
09:00
Sunday, Nov 12th
Chelsea
Away
16:30
12:00
07:00
Saturday, Nov 12th
Wolves
Away
00:15
19:45
16:45
Monday, Dec 26th
West Ham United
Home
19:30
15:00
10:00
Saturday, Dec 31st
Brighton
Away
19:30
15:00
10:00
Monday, Jan 2nd
Newcastle United
Home
19:30
15:00
10:00
Saturday, Jan 14th
Tottenham Hotspur
Away
19:30
15:00
10:00
Saturday, Jan 21st
Manchester United
Home
19:30
15:00
10:00
Saturday, Feb 4th
Everton
Away
19:30
15:00
10:00
Saturday, Feb 11th
Brentford
Home
19:30
15:00
10:00
Saturday, Feb 18th
Aston Villa
Away
19:30
15:00
10:00
Saturday, Feb 25th
Leicester City
Away
19:30
15:00
10:00
Saturday, Mar 4th
AFC Bournemouth
Home
19:30
15:00
10:00
Saturday, Mar 11th
Fulham
Away
19:30
15:00
10:00
Saturday, Mar 18th
Crystal Palace
Home
19:30
15:00
10:00
Saturday, Apr 1st
Leeds United
Home
19:30
15:00
10:00
Saturday, Apr 8th
Liverpool
Away
19:30
15:00
10:00
Saturday, Apr 15th
West Ham United
Away
19:30
15:00
10:00
Saturday, Apr 22nd
Southampton
Home
19:30
15:00
10:00
Wednesday, Apr 26th
Manchester City
Away
00:30
20:00
15:00
Saturday, Apr 29th
Chelsea
Home
19:30
15:00
10:00
Saturday, May 6th
Newcastle United
Away
19:30
15:00
10:00
Saturday, May 13th
Brighton
Home
19:30
15:00
10:00
Saturday, May 20th
Nottingham Forest
Away
19:30
15:00
10:00
Sunday, May 28th
Wolves
Home
20:30
16:00
11:00
(Note: Fixtures are subject to change.)
The home clash with Manchester City, which was postponed in October due to Arteta's men playing their Europa League fixture against PSV, is yet to be rescheduled.
Arsenal TV channels and streaming services for the Premier League
India: Every match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1/2.
UK: Selected matches will be broadcast on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and NOW TV.
USA: Select matches are televised on USA Network (English) and Telemundo or Universo (Spanish). All three channels can be streamed on Fubo TV. The rest of the matches are streamed on NBC platform Peacock for subscribers.
Arsenal's schedule for Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup
Date
Competition
Opponent/Stage
Thursday, October 13th
Europa League
Bodo/Glimt. Group Stage (Away)
Thursday, October 20th
Europa League
PSV Eindhoven. Group Stage (Home)
Thursday, October 27th
Europa League
PSV Eindhoven. Group Stage (Away)
Thursday, November 3rd
Europa League
FC Zurich. Group Stage (Home)
Wednesday, November 9th
Carabao Cup
Brighton. 3rd Round (Home)
December 20th-22nd
Carabao Cup
4th Round
January 6th-7th
FA Cup
3rd Round
January 10th-12th
Carabao Cup
Quarter-finals
January 24th-26th
Carabao Cup
Semi-finals first leg
January 28th-29th
FA Cup
4th Round
January 31st- February 2nd
Carabao Cup
Semi-finals second leg
Thursday, February 16th
Europa League
1st knockout round first leg
Thursday, February 23rd
Europa League
1st knockout round second leg
Sunday, February 26th
Carabao Cup
Final
February 28th- March 1st
FA Cup
5th Round
Thursday, March 9th
Europa League
Round of 16 first leg
March 18th-19th
FA Cup
Quarter-finals
Thursday, March 23rd
Europa League
Round of 16 second leg
Thursday, April 13th
Europa League
Quarter-finals first leg
Thursday, April 20th
Europa League
Quarter-finals second leg
April 22nd-23rd
FA Cup
Semi-finals
Thursday, May 11th
Europa League
Semi-finals first leg
Thursday, May 18th
Europa League
Semi-finals second leg
Wednesday, May 31st
Europa League
Final
Saturday, June 3rd
FA Cup
Final
Arsenal TV channels and streaming services for the Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup
India: Sony Ten Network have rights to Europa League and FA Cup games, while Voot will broadcast every Carabao Cup clash.
UK: Sky Sports and NOW TV have exclusive rights to broadcast selected Carabo Cup games. BT Sport will show every Europa League encounter live, while the BBC and ITV will broadcast selected FA Cup ties.
USA: CBS and Univision will broadcast Europa League games, while ESPN will show the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.
