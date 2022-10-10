Arsenal Premier League schedule: Date, time, schedule, where to watch

Arsenal have made a remarkable start to the 2022-23 Premier League season and currently sit atop the league table after winning eight of their first nine games.

Their latest triumph was an epic 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (October 9), which has got supporters believing that they could challenge for the title. The Gunners will now turn their attention to their upcoming fixtures, with a packed schedule ahead due to the impending FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Arteta is up to something! Liverpool are in 10th place, 14 points behind LEAGUE LEADERS ArsenalArteta is up to something! Liverpool are in 10th place, 14 points behind LEAGUE LEADERS Arsenal 😱Arteta is up to something! https://t.co/CV3AiFaRLS

Four of the Gunners' five Premier League encounters before the World Cup are away from home, with a trip to London rivals Chelsea coming up soon. Their commitments in the Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup could also prove to be a challenge for Mikel Arteta, whose squad will be tested.

Arsenal's Premier League schedule

Date of Fixture Opponent Home or Away Time (IST) Time (BST) Time (USA, EST) Sunday, Oct 16th Leeds United Away 18:30 14:00 09:00 Sunday, Oct 23rd Southampton Away 18:30 14:00 09:00 Sunday, Oct 30th Nottingham Forest Home 18:30 14:00 09:00 Sunday, Nov 12th Chelsea Away 16:30 12:00 07:00 Saturday, Nov 12th Wolves Away 00:15 19:45 16:45 Monday, Dec 26th West Ham United Home 19:30 15:00 10:00 Saturday, Dec 31st Brighton Away 19:30 15:00 10:00 Monday, Jan 2nd Newcastle United Home 19:30 15:00 10:00 Saturday, Jan 14th Tottenham Hotspur Away 19:30 15:00 10:00 Saturday, Jan 21st Manchester United Home 19:30 15:00 10:00 Saturday, Feb 4th Everton Away 19:30 15:00 10:00 Saturday, Feb 11th Brentford Home 19:30 15:00 10:00 Saturday, Feb 18th Aston Villa Away 19:30 15:00 10:00 Saturday, Feb 25th Leicester City Away 19:30 15:00 10:00 Saturday, Mar 4th AFC Bournemouth Home 19:30 15:00 10:00 Saturday, Mar 11th Fulham Away 19:30 15:00 10:00 Saturday, Mar 18th Crystal Palace Home 19:30 15:00 10:00 Saturday, Apr 1st Leeds United Home 19:30 15:00 10:00 Saturday, Apr 8th Liverpool Away 19:30 15:00 10:00 Saturday, Apr 15th West Ham United Away 19:30 15:00 10:00 Saturday, Apr 22nd Southampton Home 19:30 15:00 10:00 Wednesday, Apr 26th Manchester City Away 00:30 20:00 15:00 Saturday, Apr 29th Chelsea Home 19:30 15:00 10:00 Saturday, May 6th Newcastle United Away 19:30 15:00 10:00 Saturday, May 13th Brighton Home 19:30 15:00 10:00 Saturday, May 20th Nottingham Forest Away 19:30 15:00 10:00 Sunday, May 28th Wolves Home 20:30 16:00 11:00

(Note: Fixtures are subject to change.)

The home clash with Manchester City, which was postponed in October due to Arteta's men playing their Europa League fixture against PSV, is yet to be rescheduled.

Arsenal TV channels and streaming services for the Premier League

India: Every match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1/2.

UK: Selected matches will be broadcast on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and NOW TV.

USA: Select matches are televised on USA Network (English) and Telemundo or Universo (Spanish). All three channels can be streamed on Fubo TV. The rest of the matches are streamed on NBC platform Peacock for subscribers.

Arsenal's schedule for Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup

Date Competition Opponent/Stage Thursday, October 13th Europa League Bodo/Glimt. Group Stage (Away) Thursday, October 20th Europa League PSV Eindhoven. Group Stage (Home) Thursday, October 27th Europa League PSV Eindhoven. Group Stage (Away) Thursday, November 3rd Europa League FC Zurich. Group Stage (Home) Wednesday, November 9th Carabao Cup Brighton. 3rd Round (Home) December 20th-22nd Carabao Cup 4th Round January 6th-7th FA Cup 3rd Round January 10th-12th Carabao Cup Quarter-finals January 24th-26th Carabao Cup Semi-finals first leg January 28th-29th FA Cup 4th Round January 31st- February 2nd Carabao Cup Semi-finals second leg Thursday, February 16th Europa League 1st knockout round first leg Thursday, February 23rd Europa League 1st knockout round second leg Sunday, February 26th Carabao Cup Final February 28th- March 1st FA Cup 5th Round Thursday, March 9th Europa League Round of 16 first leg March 18th-19th FA Cup Quarter-finals Thursday, March 23rd Europa League Round of 16 second leg Thursday, April 13th Europa League Quarter-finals first leg Thursday, April 20th Europa League Quarter-finals second leg April 22nd-23rd FA Cup Semi-finals Thursday, May 11th Europa League Semi-finals first leg Thursday, May 18th Europa League Semi-finals second leg Wednesday, May 31st Europa League Final Saturday, June 3rd FA Cup Final

Arsenal TV channels and streaming services for the Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup

India: Sony Ten Network have rights to Europa League and FA Cup games, while Voot will broadcast every Carabao Cup clash.

UK: Sky Sports and NOW TV have exclusive rights to broadcast selected Carabo Cup games. BT Sport will show every Europa League encounter live, while the BBC and ITV will broadcast selected FA Cup ties.

USA: CBS and Univision will broadcast Europa League games, while ESPN will show the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

WelBeast @WelBeast Games played vs the top 6 so far:

Arsenal: 3

Tottenham: 2

Liverpool: 2

Manchester United 2

Manchester City: 1

Chelsea: 1



We're top of the league, Yet somehow it's Arsenal with easy fixtures and is yet to face a real test. Games played vs the top 6 so far: Arsenal: 3Tottenham: 2Liverpool: 2Manchester United 2Manchester City: 1Chelsea: 1We're top of the league, Yet somehow it's Arsenal with easy fixtures and is yet to face a real test.

Poll : 0 votes