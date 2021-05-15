Arsenal Premier League target keen on joining club

According to football.london, Arsenal's midfield target Sander Berge is open to joining the north London side in the summer. The Norwegian joined Sheffield United last year but would be willing to move to Arsenal ahead of next season.

Arsenal have held an interest in Sander Berge for a while and were strongly linked to him in the January transfer window. Berge, however, remained at Bramall Lane as the Gunners were priced out of a move.

Fresh reports now claim that Arsenal remain interested in Berge, who is willing to join the club this summer.

📰 Sky Sport: The release clause of Sander Berge has been lowered from 40M to 12M because of the relegation of the club Sheffield United in the second division. Several English clubs are interested in the player. pic.twitter.com/EazpdDEyY3 — Milan Posts (@MilanPosts) May 10, 2021

Sheffield United purchased Berge's services a year ago for €22 million from Belgian side Genk. The Blades put a €35 million price tag on the midfielder when Arsenal came knocking in the last transfer window.

However, with Sheffield United now relegated from the Premier League, Berge's release clause has dropped to €12 million.

Berge wants to join Odegaard at Arsenal

Sheffield United v Leicester City - Premier League

Arsenal could return for Berge in the summer now that his asking price has been greatly reduced. Mikel Arteta is expected to be hunting a new midfielder in the summer.

Dani Ceballos is set to return to Real Madrid when his loan deal expires in the summer. Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira are currently on loan at Hertha Berlin and Atletico Madrid, respectively; neither seems to have a future at the Emirates.

Sander Berge is reportedly open to joining the club, which could make Arsenal's job significantly easier.

Reports claim Berge wants to join Mikel Arteta's side to link up with national teammate Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian playmaker is currently on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid and after a series of impressive performances, the Gunners are actively trying to keep him at the club permanently.

🚨 Sander Berge is keen on joining Arsenal. Reports, @kayakaynak97. — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) May 13, 2021

Berge has made 29 Premier League appearances for Sheffield United since he joined from KRC Genk last year. He has scored twice and provided two assists for the Blades. The midfielder has also appeared 24 times for the Norwegian national team.