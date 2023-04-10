Arsenal prepared to sign €60 million-rated star as ‘gift’ to Mikel Arteta if they win Premier League this season - Reports 

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal will sign Serie A star Sergej Milinkovic Savic as a gift for Mikel Arteta if the Gunners win the Premier League this season.

The North Londoners sit atop the league table with 73 points from 30 games and hold a healthy six-point lead over Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Milinkovic Savic, meanwhile, has been a stalwart for Serie A side Lazio over the years. The Serb has made 332 appearances for them since 2015, bagging 66 goals and providing 59 assists. He has once again been a regular for the Serie A club this season, scoring eight goals and providing as many assists in 38 matches.

Arsenal are keen to reinforce their squad in the summer, as Arteta wants to build a team that can compete in the UEFA Champions League, for which the Gunners are almost certain to qualify. One position they're very interested in is a central midfielder partner for Thomas Partey. Milinkovic Savic, with his experience and ,could prove to be the perfect acquisition for the Gunners.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Liverpool after Anfield draw

Arsenal were held on to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield by Liverpool. Despite taking a 2-0 first-half lead through Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, the Gunners were pegged back.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored for the Reds to salvage a share of the spoils. Arteta praised Liverpool's resilience, saying (via the Reds' website):

"When you look back at what they've done to big teams, including this season, they are an exceptional team. And they are a very, very difficult team to dominate for 90 minutes. At any moment, they can shift that momentum and create a game that they want.

"When they raise the level to that, there are few teams that can keep up, and you have the examples of the results this year again. So merit to them as well because they are a really good team."

Arteta's team return to action on Sunday (April 16) to take on West Ham United in a Premier League away clash.

