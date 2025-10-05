Arsenal provides Martin Odegaard injury update after his early substitution in home win against West Ham

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has withdrawn from Norway's national team ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Israel and a friendly fixture against New Zealand, as per the club's official website.

Odegaard will miss the national duty due to a medial collateral ligament injury in the left knee, which he suffered during the Gunners' Premier League clash against West Ham United on Saturday (October 4).

The club captain was substituted in the 30th minute against the Hammers at the Emirates Stadium after he clashed with Dutchman Crysencio Summerville. With the substitution, Odegaard became the first player in league history to be substituted in the first half in three consecutive starts.

Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi was called in at Odegaard's place. The Gunners won the game 2-0, as Declan Rice broke the deadlock in the first half (38') and Bukayo Saka doubled the side's lead in the 67th minute by netting the ball in the bottom-right corner from the penalty spot.

While Arsenal have taken the top spot in the Premier League table with 16 points in seven games, Martin Odegaard will be assessed and treated by the Gunners' medical team during the international window. However, the return date of the 26-year-old is currently uncertain.

Apart from the Norwegian midfielder, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, and Piero Hincapie are also on the sidelines due to injuries. Meanwhile, Norway will clash with Israel on Saturday (October 11) before hosting New Zealand at the Ullevaal Stadion on Tuesday (October 14).

Mikel Arteta reveals that he hugged Viktor Gyokeres after Arsenal's 2-0 league win

The Gunners' manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that he embraced Viktor Gyokeres for his performance after Arsenal recorded a 2-0 win over West Ham United. The former Sporting CP star failed to score a goal for the third consecutive league game. However, Arteta was happy with the Swedish forward's performance.

According to journalist Harry Symeou, he said in the post-match press conference (via TBR Football):

"I just went there and hugged him and said thank you because the work that he does is unbelievable for the team. The way he stretches the back four and the spaces he opens. I mean, today, how he hasn't scored a goal, I don't know."

Against Nuno Espirito Santo's side, Gyokeres attempted two shots and had only five of 11 accurate passes (45%). He was also the outfield player with the fewest touches (28) in 90 minutes in the game.

Since joining Arsenal this year, the 27-year-old has scored three goals in 10 appearances. The Swede has started all the Premier League and UEFA Champions League games for Mikel Arteta's side.

