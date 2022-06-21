Arsenal to pursue 2 priority targets as they prepare to announce Fabio Vieira capture within 24 hours: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and Leeds United forward Raphinha. The Gunners are also planning to announce the signing of midfielder Fabio Vieira from Primeira Liga giants Porto within the next 24 hours.

To aptly tackle the additional hurdle of the UEFA Europa League next season, Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his squad on all fronts. To fill the void left by the departures of strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal are eyeing top attackers in England.

According to Express, Arsenal are looking to bolster their attack by signing Jesus and Raphinha.

With 25 goals contributions in 41 matches across all competitions last season, Jesus has turned a lot of heads this summer. However, with Manchester City snapping up Erling Haaland for £51 million, he has dropped further down the pecking order at the Etihad.

Manchester City have already rejected a bid of £35 million + add-ons for the Brazilian from the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Raphinha is also in demand after helping Leeds United avoid relegation with 11 goals and three assists in the Premier League. The 25-year-old, who joined the Whites in 2020 from Ligue 1 side Rennes, rapidly rose to fame with his agile dribbling and clinical finishing.

As per the aforementioned Express report, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are also interested in the Leeds man.

According to the report, Vieira is set to be unveiled within the next 24 hours after joining Arsenal in a deal worth up to £34 million. He will become the club's third summer signing after American goalkeeper Matt Turner and Brazilian forward Marquinhos.

The Gunners will start their 2022-23 campaign away from home at Crystal Palace on August 5.

Arsenal looking to bolster their squad this summer

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal will have to move quickly for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. Multiple other clubs are also keen to acquire the player's services.

Tielemans, 25, will soon enter the final year of his contract with the Foxes and is interested in sealing a move away from the King Power Stadium (via Daily Mail). He has featured in 158 matches, registering 24 goals and 24 assists in all competitions for the Foxes, since joining from Monaco in 2019.

The Gunners are also interested in bolstering their defence with Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez as per a report by The Athletic. According to The Daily Mail, the club are also among the clubs interested in Everton forward Richarlison.

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has also been linked with a move to the north London club, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

