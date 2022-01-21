Arsenal put in 'strong bid' for United States international - Reports

Arsenal are looking to make new acquisitions this month and have even set their sights on the Major Soccer League (MSL).

According to a revelation by ESPN journalist Taylor Twellman, the Gunners have submitted a bid for New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Sources claim the transfer fee will be roughly about £5.5 million, potentially reaching £7.3 million. The quoted amount is close to what Manchester City paid for Zack Steffen to Columbus Crew in 2019.

Turner signed a contract extension with the Revs last year but has previously expressed his desire to play in Europe. He also holds a Lithuanian passport. The 27-year-old signed for New England in 2016 but was immediately sent on loan to Richmond Kickers in the second-tier of the American domestic division.

He returned to the side in 2018 and hasn't looked back since, enjoying a meteoric rise to prominence at the club. In 92 top-flight appearances since, Turner has kept 21 clean sheets, while also winning the 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award.

His performances haven't gone unnoticed by the US international team, earning his first call-up last year and making 13 appearances throughout 2021.

The New Jersey-born shot-stopper kept nine clean sheets in the process, conceding only four times, and took home the Golden Glove at the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Should Turner indeed depart, it would be a huge loss for New England but they will rely on Brad Knighton and Earl Edwards Jr. to safeguard the net.

Arsenal feel he could be a valuable addition to their side. Currently sixth in the Premier League table, Aaron Ramsdale has impressed as their first-choice keeper. Bernd Leno has been linked with a move to Newcastle United after losing his place in the XI.

Turner to become the latest MLS export to Premier League with Arsenal switch

Turner is all set to become the latest MLS keeper to arrive on English shores and play in the Premier League once his Arsenal transfer is confirmed.

Zack Steffen joined City from Crew in 2019, while Atalanta United's Brad Guzman oversaw an eight-year spell with Aston Villa, making 144 league appearances.

Tim Howard became a household name for his exploits with Everton, while Brad Freidel and Kasey Keller are some of the other ex-MLS goalkeepers who've had successful careers in the Premier League.

