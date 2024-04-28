“Arsenal very rarely go up there and do well” - Paul Merson names hardest remaining game for Gunners

Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson believes the Gunners' away clash against Manchester United on Sunday, May 12, is their toughest remaining fixture in the Premier League.

The Gunners defeated north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 28, and remain in a great position to win the Premier League this season.

Mikel Arteta's side seem to have learned from their mis-steps last season as they are masterfully seeing out the final games of their Premier League season. The Gunners remain on top of the standings, having won each of their last three matches in the division.

Merson was on punditry duty in the Sky Sports studio when he spoke about whether the Tottenham game was the toughest for the Gunners in their run-in. He replied in the negative, stating that the side needs to keep a close eye on the game against Manchester United at Old Trafford. He said (via Metro):

"No [I do not think Spurs is Arsenal’s toughest remaining game]. I think it’s Manchester United. I still think it’s Manchester United."

"They just turn up against Arsenal. I don’t know what it is. You’d have to ask them. But Arsenal very rarely go up there and do well. For me, it’s their hardest game."

Mikel Arteta's side have sent out a massive statement of intent following their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa on April 14. They trounced London rivals Chelsea 5-0 before claiming a nerve-wracking 3-2 win over Tottenham away from home.

The Gunners are one point ahead of reigning champions Manchester City, who have played a game less this season. Pep Guardiola's side managed to claim a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday to ensure that their fate remains firmly in their hands.

The Gunners have three games left, against Bournemouth, Manchester United and Everton, until the end of the season. They will likely have to win all three to give themselves the perfect platform and hope that City stumble in their final four games of the season.

Arsenal claim important north London derby win

Arsenal took maximum points off their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to remain in the lead in the Premier League on Sunday. The result also meant that the Gunners put a dent in the hopes of their rivals claiming the fourth UEFA Champions League spot.

Arteta's side took the lead when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg put the ball past his own goalkeeper in the 15th minute. They doubled their lead only 12 minutes later through Bukayo Saka, before Kai Havertz scored in the 38th minute to give them a healthy cushion.

Spurs showed more fight in the second half and scored through Cristian Romero just after the hour mark. Son Heung-min scored a second for his side from the penalty spot in the 87th minute, but they failed to find an equaliser.

The Gunners will face Bournemouth next, while Spurs will travel across London to face Chelsea.