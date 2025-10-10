Arsenal ready to let player they signed for £45million to leave in the January transfer window: Reports

Arsenal are open to listen to offers for striker Gabriel Jesus in the upcoming January transfer window. According to Mail Online (via The Metro), the Gunners could look to offload the Brazilian striker in the winter.

The 28-year-old made the switch from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 for a fee of £45 million as the Gunners moved on from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. He bagged 11 goals in his first season but has since struggled to find fitness for the North Londoners.

He made 27 appearances for Arsenal last season, collecting seven goals and two assists before tearing his cruciate ligament in a cup fixture against Manchester United in January. He is expected to make a return to first-team action after the New Year.

In his absence, Arteta's side signed Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting this summer for €73.5 million, while Kai Havertz is also recovering from an injury. The club have also used Mikel Merino up top in a few instances, leaving them with enough options should Jesus leave. Currently, the Brazilian's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Roy Keane heaps praise as Arsenal star impresses on international duty

Saka took his tally to 13 for the Three Lions.

Pundit Roy Keane lauded Arsenal star Bukayo Saka after the winger scored a great goal in England's 3-0 win over Wales in an international friendly. Speaking on ITV after the game, the former Manchester United midfielder praised his ability to score such goals with his left foot.

He said (via TBR Football):

“We’ve seen him doing this many times. Fantastic. Poor from Wales, giving Saka time like this. The quality gets his foot wrong with the pace. As soon as he left his foot, you know, he’s going to the back of the net.”

“We see brilliant players like Saka coming in. You’ve got to get somebody across. We see, he does this week in week out. We know he’s shooting or crossing it.

A quick burst from Thomas Tuchel's men saw them score three in the opening 20 minutes of the game, with Saka's strike coming after early goals from Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins. The 24-year-old now is the Arsenal's highest-ever scorer for England, his 13th goal taking him above Cliff Bastin who played in the 1930s.

England will look to pick up where they off as they prepare to face Latvia in their sixth game in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Three Lions have won all five of their games and will hope to maintain their record.

