Arsenal ready to sell forgotten 24-year-old this summer: Reports

Arsenal are ready to sell Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer, according to a report by The Times. His current contract at the Emirates is set to expire next year.

The 24-year-old was left out of the Gunners' squad in their 4-2 win against Leicester City on Saturday, August 13, at the Emirates. He also failed to make the matchday squad when Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park on the opening day of the new season on August 6.

The England international is a product of Arsenal's famed youth academy but has failed to make himself a regular starter since his promotion to the senior team. He has made just 72 league appearances for the Gunners since making his debut in the competition during the 2014-15 season.

The right-midfielder has been loaned out to Ipswich Town, West Bromwich Albion, and AS Roma in the past. He spent the second half of last season at the Stadio Olimpico under Jose Mourinho, where he made just 12 appearances across all competitions.

Manager Mikel Arteta could now see Maitland-Niles for good this summer. It is evident that the Spaniard doesn't trust him in his starting XI, as he has handed him just 26 starts across all competitions during his tenure.

Arsenal's first-team set-up will not feel his absence if he happens to leave the club this summer. Maitland-Niles last featured for the north London outfit in a 4-0 Premier League loss against Liverpool at Anfield on November 20, 2021.

It remains to be seen if any potential suitor will come forward with an offer for him in the coming weeks. The transfer window shuts down on September 1 for Premier League teams.

Arsenal director spotted boarding flight to Spain amidst Yeremy Pino talk

According to The Mirror, Arsenal's sporting director, Edu, has been spotted boarding a flight to Valencia amid speculation that the Gunners are close to signing Yeremy Pino.

The 19-year-old Villarreal starlet could cost any potential suitor a fee in the region of £33 million despite having a £67.5 million release clause in his contract. The Yellow Submarine are reportedly willing to sell him if the right offer is tabled this summer.

Arteta started with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the flanks against the Eagles but only had Nicolas Pepe on the bench as a specialist winger. Pino, despite his age, has amassed plenty of experience with Unai Emery's team.

The Spain international has scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 78 appearances for Villarreal's senior side.

