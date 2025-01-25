Arsenal and Real Madrid set for transfer tussle to sign 20-year-old La Liga breakout star: Reports

Arsenal and Real Madrid are set to go head-to-head for the transfer of Valencia and Spain youngster Yarek Gasiorowski, as per reports from Spain. Spain youth international Gasiorowski has impressed for Valencia this season, leading to interest from a number of sides across Europe.

Gasiorowski has appeared 15 times for boyhood club Valencia this season and has been one of the shining lights despite their struggles this term. Football Transfers reports that the 20-year-old is being closely watched by Arsenal and Real Madrid, both of whom are very interested in having him.

Real Madrid are in the market for new centre-backs, particularly due to serious injuries to Eder Militao and David Alaba in recent seasons. Their only reliable centre-back, Antonio Rudiger, is over 30 and may soon begin to see his performances decline due to age. As a result, the club is on the lookout for young central defenders, and Gasiorowski fits the bill.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal often try to mix things up personnel-wise at the back, as they aim to build a title-winning defence. The physical attributes of Gasiorowski, who stands at 6'3" tall and is capable of defending wide spaces, make him a good target for the Gunners.

Valencia are unwilling to lose Gasiorowski, particularly in the middle of a relegation battle this season, and have moved to secure his future. Once he plays 20 senior matches for the club, he will have an automatic contract extension triggered, which will see his release clause rise to €60 million.

Real Madrid keen to overtake Arsenal in race for Spain international - Reports

Real Madrid are looking to beat Arsenal to the signature of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, as per Fichajes.net. Both clubs are among a number of sides interested in the Spain international, who appears set to leave his Basque club this year.

Zubimendi turned down a move to Liverpool last summer, but reports emerged this month that he has agreed on a move to Arsenal for the summer. Real Madrid are, however, willing to make a move to try and sign the midfielder ahead of the Premier League side in the summer.

Los Blancos hope to get Xabi Alonso as their next manager and are optimistic that the Basque manager can convince Zubimendi to join them instead. Both sides are willing to pay the £51 million release clause for the midfielder, who remains a target for several sides in Europe.

