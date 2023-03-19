"Arsenal really need him" - Former Liverpool defender hopes injured star is back on the pitch soon 

Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique believes injured Arsenal defender William Saliba is an integral part of Mikel Arteta's side. The Spaniard hopes that the Frenchman can recover during the upcoming international break and return in time to help the Gunners in the title race.

Arsenal have had an incredible campaign in the Premier League this season and Saliba has played a crucial role. The France international has cemented his place in Arteta's starting XI in his debut season in England.

The Gunners signed the former Saint-Etienne defender in 2019. Saliba spent loan spells at various clubs after his move to north London, but has now become a mainstay at the Emirates.

He has started all 27 of Arsenal's matches in the English top tier this term. The Frenchman unfortunately suffered a back injury in the Gunners' Europa League defeat against Sporting CP.

Saliba is set to miss his side's upcoming encounter against Crystal Palace and will withdraw from international duty as well, according to reports (via football.london).

Referring to Saliba's injury, Enrique wrote on Twitter:

"Hopefully the international break help him to get back as soon as possible because arsenal really need him now more than ever to win the premier league."

"Hopefully the international break help him to get back as soon as possible because arsenal really need him now more than ever to win the premier league."

The Gunners are currently first in the Premier League table and have largely dominated the top spot this season. The north London outfit are five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City and are in pole position to lift the title for the first time since the 2003/04 campaign.

"A level above" - Kevin Campbell says Arsenal star is better than teammate who is 'not as physical'

Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell believes William Saliba is a better player than fellow defender Ben White.

William Saliba is expected to withdraw from the France national team squad in the coming hours due to a back injury.



Apparently the injury is ‘a lot worse’ than Arsenal expected.



Pain. William Saliba is expected to withdraw from the France national team squad in the coming hours due to a back injury.Apparently the injury is ‘a lot worse’ than Arsenal expected.Pain. 🚨 William Saliba is expected to withdraw from the France national team squad in the coming hours due to a back injury.Apparently the injury is ‘a lot worse’ than Arsenal expected.Pain. https://t.co/Guvq5yEcR0

White, who has played much of his career as a centre-back, has been deployed as a right-back by Mikel Arteta this season. The English defender, despite not playing in his natural position, has been instrumental for an in-form Arsenal side this season.

He has featured in every single Premier League game for the Gunners this term, recording a goal and two assists.

However, Saliba's exploits this campaign have earned huge praise from Campbell, who insists the Frenchman's ability is superior to White's. The pundit said on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel (via HITC):

“If you remember last season, we saw Ben White doing the cleaning up, Gabriel was the aggressor and now, Saliba is a level above. No disrespect to Ben White but Saliba has the size, the speed and his reading of the game. Ben White has proven himself to be a flexible all-round defender now.”

He added:

“The key to it is that if you’re playing in such a successful team, be it at centre-back or right-back, I think Ben White has done a superb job and I think he realises that he can do what he wants to do because Saliba will cover him. If you remember last season, teams tried to play on Ben White for his physicality. White can get stuck in but he’s not as physical as Saliba.”

Arsenal will be hoping to extend their lead over Manchester City to eight points with a win over Crystal Palace at home on Sunday, March 19.

