Arsenal receive boost as defender returns to training ahead of trip to Fulham

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu was spotted back in training with his teammates ahead of their clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage tomorrow (December 30).

Tomiyasu has been out of action since earlier this month when he picked up a calf injury in the Gunners' 2-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Japanese right-back has since missed five league games, including his side's shock 2-0 defeat to West Ham United.

However, the 25-year-old was pictured in training with Arsenal's first team as they prepare to face Fulham. He could be in contention to make that game but will then once again take a leave of absence.

Tomiyasu is set to head off for international duty with Japan at the AFC Asian Cup next month. That tournament takes place from January 12 to February 10.

The versatile defender was in fine form before picking up his calf issue. He's made 19 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Arteta was full of praise for Tomiyasu earlier this season amid his impressive performances. The Arsenal boss talked up his defender's versatility (via Arseblog):

"He can play in any position in the backline, any formation in the backline, we don’t have another player like him. At defending, he’s probably one of the best that I’ve seen in many situations."

Tomiyasu's return is a timely one given the Gunners will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to West Ham. It was their first home defeat of the season which saw them surrender top spot in the Premier League.

Arsenal reportedly put Thomas Partey and Jorginho up for sale ahead of the January transfer window

Thomas Partey could be headed for the Emirates exit door.

The Gunners could be set for a busy January transfer window, and Arteta may be prepared to part ways with two of his first team. Football Insider reports that they are looking to offload midfield duo Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

Partey, 30, has struggled with fitness issues this season, making just five appearances across competitions. The Ghanaian has just over a year left on his contract and is valued by Transfermarkt at €25 million.

Meanwhile, Jorginho, 32, is also struggling for game time this season, unable to forge his way into Arteta's starting lineup. The Italian has started four of 11 Premier League games and is valued by Transfermarkt at €15 million.

Both players are two of Arsenal's highest earners and could therefore allow the club to get their wages off their books. Their departures may also Arteta to make additions to his squad.