Arsenal receive double injury blow ahead of UEFA Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were missing from Arsenal's final training session ahead of the club's last Champions League group game against PSV Eindhoven on December 12.

According to Football London, Martinelli was unwell, which will see him miss the trip to the Netherlands. Saka, on the other hand, is currently recovering from a knock and is expected to be a part of Arsenal's squad when they face the Eredivisie side.

The north Londoners have already qualified for the knockout stages of Europe's highest club competitions. Given the scenario, Martinelli and Saka's potential absence in the fixture wouldn't do Mikel Arteta and company much harm.

Both attackers have already struggled with fitness this season. Martinelli was absent for six games across September and October after picking up a hamstring issue. On the other hand, Saka has missed seven matches for club and country due to a thigh injury.

Even without these fitness concerns, Gunners supporters would have preferred to see their star wingers rested for this final Champions League group match. Arteta's side have played five matches across competitions in about 15 days, with Martinelli and Saka starting all those fixtures.

The Brazilian international has bagged four goals and three assists from 19 appearances so far this season across competitions. Saka boasts better numbers compared to Martnielli, having managed eight goals and 12 assists from 22 matches so far.

Leandro Trossard is likely to be deployed on the left flank, while Reiss Nelson could get some minutes down Arsenal's right.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta handed injury boost ahead of PSV Eindhoven clash

Emile Smith Rowe (via Getty Images)

Emile Smith Rowe has returned to training after recovering from a knee injury he picked up in the 5-0 win against Sheffield United on October 28 (via Football London). The former England U-21 international has missed nine games across competitions this season since picking up the blow.

However, news on Smith Rowe's return couldn't have come at a better time, with Gabriel Martinelli in doubt for Tuesday's fixture. Mikel Arteta could deploy the midfielder down the Gunners' left flank, a position that Smith Rowe has played previously.

Updating fans about Smith Rowe, Arteta said last week (via Football London):

"Emile has already been on the pitch doing some jogging. He’s a quick healer."

Emile Smith Rowe has seen little football this season, managing only eight appearances and a total playing time of just 231 minutes. The Arsenal academy graduate will come in handy, given he can also be called upon to replace Martin Odegaard or Kai Havertz in midfield if need be.