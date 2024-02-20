Arsenal receive massive boost as long-term absentee returns to training ahead of FC Porto clash

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey was back in training with Mikel Arteta's first team ahead of their UEFA Champions League last 16 first-leg clash with FC Porto tomorrow (February 21).

football.london have confirmed that Partey and Fabio Vieira who has also been sidelined were in attendance during training today (February 20). Arteta's men travel to the Estadio do Dragao tomorrow for their Champions League encounter.

Partey has been out of action since mid-October with a hamstring problem. The veteran midfielder has made just five appearances across competitions this season and is yet to feature in Europe's elite club competition.

Arsenal have battled on well despite the Ghanian's absence, sitting second in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Liverpool. They also reached the knockout stages of the Champions League with ease, winning Group B with four wins in six games.

Arteta gave an update on Partey's recovery ahead of the Gunners' 5-0 win against Burnley on Saturday (February 17). He said (via the source above):

"Thomas Partey as well is progressing really well. I don’t want to say too much but he’s looking very good and he’s on the field already."

Partey looks set to be part of the squad that face Porto alongside Vieira who underwent groin surgery. The Portuguese playmaker hasn't appeared for the north Londoners since mid-November.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz is excited to return to the Estadio do Dragao

Kai Havertz is relishing being back at Porto.

Kai Havertz will likely be making his first appearance at the Estadio do Dragao since making history back in 2021. The German attacker scored the winner in Chelsea's 1-0 win against Manchester City in the Champions League final.

The 24-year-old joined Arsenal from the west Londoners last summer and will be part of the squad that faces Porto. He holds fond memories of that final (via the club's official website):

"For me, it’s always going to be a nice memory and I’m looking forward to going there [Estadio do Dragao] again. I have good memories there, things are always going to be hard there but I’m really looking forward to it and hopefully we’re going to win the game."

Arsenal are participating in the Champions League for the first time since 2017. Havertz has no doubts that their ambition is to win the competition for the first time in their history:

"I think every team that plays in the Champions League wants to win it and that’s the goal and we all go into this competition to go as far as possible."

The Gunners face a Porto side who sit third in Liga Portugal standings. Sergio Conceicao's men finished second in Group H of the Champions League group stages, behind La Liga giants Barcelona.