Arsenal receive massive boost as Mikel Arteta confirms star player will be available for the Gunners against Liverpool

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Bukayo Saka will be available for the side's crunch clash with Liverpool on Sunday (April 9).

Saka started on the substitutes bench in the Gunners' 4-1 win over Leeds United last Saturday. He was introduced into the match on the hour mark but Arteta revealed after the game that he was dealing with illness.

However, Saka looks set to start for Arsenal in their encounter with Liverpool at Anfield. Arteta was asked whether the English winger was fit. He responded (via football.london):

"Yeah he is."

The news will enthuse Gunners fans as their side looks to continue their push for the Premier League title. Arteta's side are creeping ever closer to their first title since 2004. They sit top of the league with an eight-point cushion over second-placed Manchester City.

Saka has been vital for Arsenal in their title pursuit. He has scored 13 goals and contributed 10 assists in 39 games across competitions. The young forward was named March's Premier League Player of the Month.

Arsenal are up against a Liverpool side that are looking to get their top-four pursuit back on track. The Merseysiders have stumbled as of late, losing 4-1 to Manchester City and drawing 0-0 with fellow strugglers Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp's men are eighth in the league, 10 points off the top four.

Liverpool boss Klopp rules Luis Diaz out of clash with Arsenal on Sunday

Luis Diaz will miss the battle with the Gunners at Anfield.

Liverpool have been dealing with an injury crisis this season which has hit Diaz. The Colombian attacker has been out of action since October with a knee injury. He has made just 12 appearances, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

The Merseysiders have missed Diaz's electric pace and eye for goal and he will be absent from their encounter with Arsenal. Klopp has given an update on the Colombian, saying that the plan is for him to return against Leeds United on April 17. He said (via BBC Sport):

"It looks good, everything is fine, but it was a long, long injury and so we have to be careful. The plan with Luis is that he will be available 100% for Leeds. We will probably not involve him for Sunday."

Diaz picked up his long-term knee injury in Klopp's side's 3-2 defeat to the league leaders in the reverse fixture back in early October. The Anfield giants have struggled this season amid his absence, exiting all cup competitions.

