Arsenal receive massive injury blow as key player set to be sidelined for few weeks - Reports 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu will be out for a few weeks due to injury. The Japanese defender last played in the Gunners' 2-0 loss against Liverpool in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup last week.

Arteta revealed that Tomiyasu had an injury before that game as well, but he played through the pain due to other injuries in the squad. The Gunners manager said in this regard:

“Tomi had an injury, and we didn’t have anybody to play in that position against Liverpool. He needs to recover and look after himself, to try and be available as quick as he can. He will be out for a few weeks."

Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers are already out injured alongside goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Meanwhile, Mohamed Elneny is out on national duty with Egypt in the ongoing AFCON.

Thomas Partey returned against Liverpool after Ghana were eliminated early from the AFCON, but the midfielder picked up a red card in the game. Now, he and Granit Xhaka, who picked up a red card in the first leg of the semi-final, are both suspended.

Arsenal's next match is against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League after 17 days. Arteta hopes he will have a few players back from injury by then.

Arsenal need to find their form quickly

After losing their first three Premier League games of the season, the Gunners picked themselves up brilliantly.

They went ten games unbeaten in all competitions and are now fighting for a top-four finish in the league. They currently sit in sixth position in the league, two points off fourth-placed Manchester United, albeit with a game in hand.

However, the Gunners are winless in their last five games in all competitions. During this period, they have been eliminated from the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest and the EFL Cup by Liverpool. They were also held to a goalless draw at home by Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners are only alive in the Premier League at the moment. They need to make the most of it and push for a Champions League spot. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are all in the fray in the race for the top four.

Hence, even one poor result can make a difference, and Arsenal need to make sure they avoid slip-ups like Burnley again.

